“HOPE-rah”?

Everyone just calm down.

There’s no question that Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night was an oratorical downpour after a year spent trudging through a desert of tweets and taunts, feeling embarrassed in countries we’ve never even been to — and palpable despair.

In accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Winfrey was intelligent and inspiring. Soaring, even. She didn’t take any cheap shots, spoke from her open heart and formidable mind. She drew people together. And she generously turned the spotlight away from herself and onto someone most of us had never heard of: Recy Taylor, an African American woman who was gang-raped on her way home from church in 1944, and whose case was investigated by an NAACP worker named Rosa Parks. Taylor, who never got justice, died just 10 days ago. For Winfrey to teach me about Taylor, to honor her that way, was a gift.

And now, less than a day later, CNN is reporting that Oprah is “actively thinking” about a presidential run in 2020. Twitter is ablaze with support — and scorn. One store in New York has sold out of “Oprah 2020” mugs.

Are we that easy?

Yes, Winfrey is an amazing woman, a self-made billionaire who became one of the most powerful people in the world. Her golden touch has affected how we relate (“The Oprah Winfrey Show” and OWN), how we read (Oprah’s Book Club) and even how we eat (she owns a large share of Weight Watchers). And her “Sons of Oprah” — the Morehouse College students to whom she has provided $12 million in scholarships since 1989 — are the best kind of legacy.

She is the personification of the opportunities and success that can be made in this country if you work hard and stay true. If you strive to inspire and bring people up. If you are vulnerable and strong, learn from your mistakes and make no excuses.

I admire her as much as anyone. I belong to Weight Watchers. I subscribe to her magazine. I went to her “The Life You Want” weekend here in Seattle a couple of years back (I saw you there, Melinda French Gates) and felt changed. I attended a taping during the last week of her show in Chicago, and while I didn’t get a car or a bike or a Michael Kors bag, I did get to see how she runs a tight ship while kicking off her Louboutins in between segments and making people feel they are a part of something special.

But that doesn’t mean she should be president of the United States.

Said one person on Twitter: “Has everyone pushing ‘Oprah 2020’ forgotten that she brought us The Secret, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, and gave favorable exposure to many antivaxxers including Jenny McCarthy?” (There’s that.)

I want a president who has worked on the front lines of our country without commercial break. I want a president who is a scholar, who has worked in government, who has knocked on doors and had them slammed in his or her face — and not been invited into homes every afternoon.

I want someone who has studied the writings and struggles and strategies of our forefathers and mothers. I want someone who has pored over history and mind-numbing policies. Who has found a way not only to make mountains of money, but to meet people where they live.

Yes, Winfrey has suffered and scraped, faced down prejudice and brought herself — and so many others — up.

But rallying behind a candidate outside the traditional political model, a businessperson we thought we knew just because we watched them on television, or because they could handle a mic, charm a crowd and speak as though they understand our lives? That’s how we got into the trouble we’re in right now.

Those qualities are obviously worth a lot in this country. But not the seat behind the desk in the Oval Office, the center spot in the Situation Room and a few steps ahead of the “football” that holds the nuclear codes. The cult of celebrity should only allow you to get so far before we stop and think what’s truly at stake here, and what we really want.

Instead, why not take this moment to turn a fresh eye on some of the women already doing the hard work in Washington, D.C., who slogged through that hastily passed tax bill and have been screaming into the wind for more than a year? Kamala Harris? Maxine Waters? Washington state’s own Patty Murray? They may not even have designs on higher office, but I’d bet money they’re a little bugged by all this “Oprah 2020” talk. (One speech and she’s in?)

Winfrey doesn’t need to be president to continue to make an impact on our country. She has more power right where she is, away from the madness of D.C., where she can say and do whatever she wants — for better or worse — without national or international implications.

Moreover, she is capable of giving us all access to those in power, asking the hard questions that few others can. I would much rather have her speechifying on the sidelines, weighing in, giving advice and money to another candidate than being weighed down by the limitations of the presidency.

It was a speech at The Golden Globes. A great speech about women’s suffering and the importance of speaking out.

And it was a speech delivered on the very weekend that people pored over “Fire and Fury,” a rushed-to-print tell-all about the utterly disheartening chaos of the Trump White House; and when the president referred to himself as “a stable genius.”

Could there be richer soil in which to plant the seed for “HOPE-rah”?

No.

But remember: It was a moment made for television.

We have to think about what we want as a country in the moments beyond the screen.