Contestants on many reality competition series stay in touch after filming via a group text. But not all of them on Netflix’s “Outlast” continued to communicate after filming wrapped in fall 2021 near Alaska’s Neka River, west of Juneau.

“I made one of the best friendships of my life and a few of them are pretty nice people, but there’s a whole bunch of them that if they were on the other side of the street on fire, I wouldn’t pee on them to put it out,” says Dawn Nelson, an “Outlast” contestant from Creston, Washington. “If we crashed a plane, those people would be bear bait and we’d be eating the bears that ate off their carcasses. They were that horrible.”

In the eight-episode first season of “Outlast,” streaming on Netflix starting March 10, 16 players are divided into four teams. The game has only one rule: They must be part of a team to win. The only eliminations are self-eliminations, including if a player is without a team.

Nelson, who was raised in Danville, Washington, along the Canadian border where her parents were fourth-generation cattle ranchers, grew up riding her horse into the wilderness alone, sometimes for up to a week at a time.

She had previously applied to be on “Survivor” (and never heard back), but she initially resisted a childhood friend’s entreaties that she apply to be on “Outlast.” But after surviving breast cancer and more recently sustaining an injury while working at Airway Heights Corrections Center that left her with no feeling in her right hand, Nelson decided to give “Outlast” a shot.

“It was like my grab-ahold-of-life and live it again, that’s what it was,” Nelson says. “I didn’t do it to prove [anything] to anybody but myself that I was actually still this person that can go and survive. Half the time I forgot the cameras were even watching me.”

“Outlast” executive producer Grant Kahler says while all contestants had to have “a baseline of outdoor skills,” Nelson proved exceptional.

“She grew up hunting her food, she grew up growing her food, she was so unbelievably knowledgeable that she blew all of us away like, gosh, is anyone going to even be able to compete with this girl?” he says. “She was just that impressive.”

While Nelson signed up for “Outlast” with the notion of putting her survival skills to the test, Kahler also built a social experiment into the game with the “one rule” edict.

“We didn’t want to handcuff people by any means,” Kahler says. “I told them I was not going to give them any rules. Did I think that there would be some foul play, some dirty play? Yeah, because we gave them the opportunity. But I didn’t expect it like it happened.”

Nelson, 43, says any rules on the show were lax to the point that she doesn’t remember what they were.

“I’m sure we weren’t allowed to hurt people,” Nelson says.

While she was disappointed by how some of her fellow contestants conducted themselves during the game, Nelson enjoyed the first few weeks of production.

“Everybody was getting to know who you were. You’re learning everybody’s skill sets,” she says. “Then it got to be ‘Lord of the Flies’ meets Hannibal Lecter with a little bit of — what’s the one where they’re eating people on top of the mountain? [‘Alive.’] Whenever we became like that, it was like, ‘Oh, Lord, have mercy.’ I mean, these people are on TV. Do they not know this is going to air, that your family’s gonna see it?”

Nelson is definitely not keeping in touch with Jill Ashock of New Haven, Kentucky, who becomes the show’s primary villain.

“I hope America hates her as much as everybody on the show did,” Nelson says.

Kahler says the show pitted contestants’ self-preservation efforts against loyalty to others.

“From a selfish standpoint, what helps you get to that next level? And I think a lot of people thought, ‘If I can take others out, that helps my standing,’ ” he says. “We gave our contestants that ability and they obviously took it.”

As for the location, Kahler says “Outlast” producers initially scouted Homer, Alaska, but ended up near Juneau because of the climate.

“What really stood out to me about the Juneau area as opposed to a little further north in Alaska is obviously the rain,” he says. “Rain is so much more punishing than snow. Twenty-five degrees and snowing is way easier to get through than 35 degrees and raining. Not that I was out to torture people, but it did come down to this has to be an extremely challenging place and that’s what we found. … It had that punishing environment — the predators that no one wants to sleep with — but it also had the resources to survive if you have the ability to: It had deer that [contestants] were shooting at. We were there when the salmon were running. It had fish in the bay. There was crab. It ticked all of those boxes, not to mention being spectacularly beautiful.”

Nelson, who currently works as a phlebotomist lab assistant at Cooley Dam Medical Center, is also a 36-time published author who recently sold the movie rights for one of her novels, “Peppermint Kisses.”

“It is about a New York chef who inherits a ranch in Eastern Washington,” Nelson says. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say company names, but let’s say it’ll probably be a Hallmark movie.”

In the meantime, Nelson awaits “Outlast” hitting Netflix. Her almost 18-year-old daughter’s high school classmates are eager to see how this suddenly “cool mom” fares on the show.

“My thing was, I wanted to play an honest game,” Nelson says. “Yeah, I had a little attitude a few times. But in the end, I tried to play something that I hoped my daughter would watch and say, ‘My mom played honest.’ ”