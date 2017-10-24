A new, absurdist series premieres.

“At Home With Amy Sedaris”

Premiere of new series, an absurdist take-off on homemaking shows of the 1960s and ’70s, with a weekly theme and celebrity guest stars in Sedaris’ surreal version of entertaining; 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on TRUTV.

Also on Tuesday

“The Middle,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): As Halloween nears, Frankie learns that a woman died in the Heck house 50 years ago; Axl and Lexie are frustrated when Sue insists on hanging out with them.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): One of Tuesday’s highest ratest shows; battle rounds conclude as guest advisers Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland continue to work with the artists.

“Finding Your Roots,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, activist Janet Mock and filmmaker Ava DuVernay learn about their ancestors.

“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kate surprises Toby at work; Kevin and Randall attend a fundraiser for Sophie’s hospital; Jack takes the boys on a camping trip, leaving Rebecca to deal with unexpected news.

“Bull,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bull navigates unfamiliar rules of a Native American tribal court when his college roommate is accused of committing murder.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): The Legends go to the future to capture a rogue time traveler; Nate discovers an unusual treatment for Amaya.

“Blackish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Dre organizes a family game night, and the competition is fierce; Bow makes it clear how she feels about Junior’s girlfriend.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Sebastian is placed on administrative leave after being questioned by the FBI; Pride and the team attempt to clear him.