Top streams of the week

“Y: The Last Man: Season 1” (TV-MA) offers a new twist on the post-apocalyptic series: Every human and animal with a Y chromosome dies suddenly except for a young man (Ben Schnetzer) and his male capuchin monkey. Diane Lane stars as a congresswoman elevated to president, trying to keep a country in shock from descending in chaos. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Mondays.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play a married couple on the verge of collapse in “Scenes from a Marriage” (TV-14), a five-episode limited series adapted from the 1973 Ingmar Bergman series. New episodes on Sundays. (HBO Max)

“The Lost Symbol: Season 1” (TV-14), based on the bestselling thriller by Dan Brown, is a mystery thriller starring Ashley Zukerman as Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (the role played by Tom Hanks in “The Da Vinci Code”) as a young man. New episodes on Thursdays. (Peacock)

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the redemptive drama “Cry Macho” (2021, PG-13) as a one-time rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job bringing a boy home from Mexico to his father in Texas. It streams the same day it opens in theaters Sept. 17. (HBO Max for 31 days)

Based on a hit stage musical, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (2021, PG-13) is a lively working-class fantasy about a teenage boy (Max Harwood) in a blue-collar English town with dreams of becoming a drag performer. Call it “Billy Elliot” with sequins. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The animated comedy “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (2021, PG) features the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden as the now-adult brothers facing a new boss baby. It’s also available on disc and at Redbox.

Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein write and star as fictionalized version of themselves in the self-aware “The Nowhere Inn” (2021, not rated).

Netflix

A child (Winslow Fegley) is held prisoner in the apartment of a witch (Krysten Ritter) in the family-friendly horror fantasy “Nightbooks” (2021, TV-PG).

Amazon Prime Video

Mélanie Laurent directs, writes and stars in the historical drama “The Mad Women’s Ball” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) as a passionate woman committed to an asylum by her family.

Hulu

The anthology comedy “The Premise: Season 1” (not rated), created and hosted by B.J. Novak, uses humor to engage with serious issues. New episodes on Thursdays.

Mads Mikkelsen stars in the revenge thriller “Riders of Justice” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles).

HBO Max

The complete first seasons of “Superman & Lois” (TV-14), starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, and the youth-skewing reboot “Walker” (TV-PG), with Jared Padalecki, arrive from CW.

Other streams

“My Son” (2021, not rated) stars James McAvoy as a father who will do anything to find his missing son. (Peacock)

The adult animated comedy “The Harper House: Season 1” (not rated) follows a family of oddballs living in a fixer-upper Victorian home. New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

In the darkly comic drama “Finding Alice: Season 1” (not rated), a woman (Keeley Hawes) struggles with grief after her partner dies unexpectedly. All episodes available. (Acorn TV)

New on disc and at Redbox: “Zola” (2020, R), starring Taylour Paige as a Detroit waitress and stripper who goes to Florida, where she gets in over her head.