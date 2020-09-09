Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Inspired by the work of artist Keith Knight, “Woke: Season 1” (not rated) stars Lamorne Morris as a cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success who starts hearing inanimate objects speak to him in frank (and funny) terms about being Black in America. (Hulu)

“Noughts + Crosses: Season 1” (2020), based on the young-adult fantasy novels by Malorie Blackman, is a “Romeo and Juliet” romance in a world where race relationships are flipped. It confronts issues of race, power and privilege in a reality where Africa invaded and colonized Europe centuries ago. (Peacock)

The raunchy, acerbic British comedy “The Duchess: Season 1” (not rated) stars Katherine Ryan as a single mother in London who decides to give her preteen daughter a sibling by getting pregnant by her ex. Perhaps not her best idea, since they hate each other. (Netflix)

The documentary “The Social Dilemma” (2020, PG-13) is a sobering look at the impact of Facebook, Twitter and other social-media platforms on individual lives and the culture at large by nurturing a society addicted to likes and updates. (Netflix)

International pick: The zombie thriller “#Alive” (South Korea, 2020, not rated, with subtitles) is a horror movie for the COVID-19 era; it focuses on the loneliness of a survivor isolated in his apartment as an epidemic rages outside. (Netflix)

Advertising

Classic pick: David Lean’s World War II drama “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957), starring Alec Guinness as a British officer blinded by pride and William Holden as a pragmatic American prisoner of war, won seven Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the Australian-born singer Helen Reddy in the biographical drama “I Am Woman” (2020, not rated).

The documentary “Robin’s Wish” (2020, not rated) recounts the final days of comedian and actor Robin Williams.

Netflix

“Midnight Special” (2016, PG-13), starring Michael Shannon as a devoted father determined to save a son with inexplicable powers from those who would exploit him, is an intimate and moving alternative to superhero spectacles.

The ghosts of a boy band from the 1990s reinvigorate the musical passions of a high school girl in “Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG).

Amazon Prime Video

“The Cotton Club Encore” (1984/2019, R), the director’s cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s jazz-era musical, restores musical numbers and the stories of the Black characters cut from the original theatrical release.

Advertising

Hulu

Kid stuff: The animated “Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A” (TV-G) presents the four animal friends of the “Madagascar” movies as young cubs. It’s also on Peacock.

HBO Max

A young college-bound woman (Haley Lu Richardson) hits the road in “Unpregnant” (2020, PG-13), a movie that uses humor to address the issue of abortion.

Other streams

The documentaries “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show” (2020, not rated) and “Black Boys” (2020, not rated) debut on Peacock.

“Pre-Code Joan Blondell,” 13 films from the early 1930s, is the classic Hollywood highlight of the month. (Criterion Channel)

Chadwick Boseman delivers one of his final screen performances in the police thriller “21 Bridges” (2019, R). (Showtime Anytime)