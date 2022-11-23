Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Jenna Ortega stars as the original goth girl in “Wednesday: Season 1” (TV-14), a comedy centered on the eldest child in the Addams Family. She’s ideal casting, deadpan and macabre with a wickedly dark sense of humor, and finds herself just as out of place when she’s sent to an exclusive academy for children of the supernatural variety. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Emma Myers co-star in the series produced and directed by Tim Burton. (Netflix)

The elite team of FBI profilers is reunited in “Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 1” (TV-14), a revival of the long-running TV procedural. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster reprise their roles. New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

Two special forces soldiers (Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman) go on a personal mission when a young scientist (Jessica Ann Collins) goes missing in Colombia in the military thriller “Echo 3: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

A mix of true crime drama and American dream gone sour, the limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” (TV-MA) charts the rise and fall of the exotic dancing-for-women empire created by Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani) in the 1980s. New episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu).

True stories: The heartwarming documentary “Good Night Oppy” (2022, PG) explores the journey and the accomplishments of Opportunity, the rover sent in 2003 to explore the surface of Mars for a 90-day mission that lasted 15 years. (Prime Video) (Read our review here.)

Holiday highlights

With Thanksgiving dinner soon relegated to leftovers, the holiday movies arrive in force. Hulu spotlights its movies and holiday-themed shows on its Holidays Hub, and Peacock has a Hallmark page.

New on Netflix is the romantic drama “The Noel Diary” (2022, TV-PG) with Justin Hartley while HBO Max has “A Christmas Mystery” (2022, TV-14) and “Holiday Harmony” (2022, TV-14).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Moonage Daydream” (2022, PG-13) surveys the career and creative life of David Bowie through a rich selection of concert film, archival interviews and rare footage.

Also new is raunchy romantic comedy “Bros” (2022, R) with Billy Eichner

(read the review here) and romantic drama “The Good House” (2022, R) with Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. (Also on DVD and at Redbox)

Netflix

“The Swimmers” (2022, PG-13) dramatizes the true story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini, sisters who fled war-torn Syria and went on to swim in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Morgan Freeman narrates “Our Universe” (TV-PG), a limited series natural history documentary that explores the forces that shape the universe and life on Earth.

Paramount+

A therapist (Sosie Bacon) has to confront her traumatic past after seeing terrifying visions in the eerie horror film “Smile” (2022, R). (Read the review here.)

Peacock

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Season 1” (TV-14), a spinoff of the big-screen music comedies, stars Adam DeVine as Bumper Allen.

Carla Gugino headlines the ensemble cast of “Leopard Skin: Season 1” (TV-MA), a thriller set in a hotel where armed terrorists take everyone hostage. Created by Sebastian Gutierrez.