Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Based on a true story, the limited series “We Own This City” (TV-14) reunites “The Wire” creator David Simon with writer George Pelecanos and the city of Baltimore to dramatize the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which spiraled into unchecked corruption and abuse. Jon Bernthal stars. New episodes arrive on Mondays. (HBO Max)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (TV-MA), adapted from Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller, follows a police detective (Andrew Garfield) investigating the murder of the wife (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and infant child of a prominent Mormon figure in 1984 Utah. The case leads to some dark secrets that reach back into the founding of the Mormon Church in the 1820s. Two episodes available; new episodes on Thursdays. (Hulu)

Elisabeth Moss produces, co-directs and stars in the crime thriller “Shining Girls” (TV-MA) as a survivor of a traumatic assault who teams up with a reporter (Wagner Moura) to track down her attacker. Her single-minded focus dredges up the trauma through recurring nightmares and a blurring of reality. Three episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

“Gaslit” (TV-MA), a limited series adapted from the podcast “Slow Burn,” explores the lesser-known stories around the Watergate scandal, in particular whistleblower Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of President Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). New episodes on Sundays. (Starz)

Two of the marquee shows on Netflix end this week with the seventh and final season of the comedy “Grace and Frankie” (TV-MA), starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and final episodes of the crime drama “Ozark: Season 4” (TV-MA), with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. (Netflix)

Advertising

News: IMDbTV, the free, ad-supported Amazon streaming service, has been rebranded Amazon Freevee.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The moon is on a collision course with Earth in Roland Emmerich’s science-fiction thriller “Moonfall” (2022, PG-13), starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Hulu

“Crush” (2022, TV-MA) is a high school romantic comedy about a student (Rowan Blanchard) who finds love after she’s forced to join the track team. Auli’i Cravalho and Isabella Ferreira co-star.

“Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light” (2021, R), Guillermo Del Toro’s black-and-white reworking of his Oscar-nominated film, can be found under “Nightmare Alley” in the “Extras” tab.

HBO Max

The historical Holocaust drama “The Survivor” (2022, TV-MA) retells the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Ben Foster).

Streaming TV: The limited-series horror-comedy “The Baby” (TV-MA) and the third season of the dark comedy “Barry” (TV-MA) are now underway.

Advertising

Amazon Prime Video

Sophie Marceau is an empty-nester single mother who moves from Paris to Los Angeles in the romantic comedy “I Love America” (France, 2022, not rated, with subtitles).

Other streams

“The Offer” (TV-MA) transforms the making of “The Godfather,” the Oscar-winning hit that became a cultural touchstone, into a 10-episode limited series with producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) as the hero pushing the project ahead against all odds. It arrives along with Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” (1972, R), “The Godfather: Part II” (1974, R) and “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990, R). (Paramount+)

“Ten Percent: Season 1” (not rated) is the London-set British remake of the French talent-agency comedy “Call My Agent!” (AMC+ and Sundance Now)