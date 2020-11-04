Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Best friends (Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward) in South London find themselves on rival sides of a brewing gang war in “Blue Story” (2019, R), an urban drama with a Romeo and Juliet twist. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) stars in a different kind of sci-fi frontier thriller in the indie “Prospect” (2018, R), trying to survive a hostile planet with the help of a young pioneer woman (Sophie Thatcher). (Netflix)

“Titans: Seasons 1 & 2” (2018-2019, TV-MA), the DC Universe original series about the young-adult superhero team led by Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), formerly Batman’s sidekick Robin, now streams on HBO Max.

Celebrate the legacy of Sean Connery, the original big-screen James Bond, with “From Russia with Love” (1964), the second 007 film and one of the best. If you need additional Connery action, you can also stream the gadget-laden “Thunderball” (1965) and “You Only Live Twice” (1967). (Hulu)

Classic pick: The powerhouse pairing of John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara drive “The Quiet Man” (1952), John Ford’s sweet and sentimental drama about a strapping American ex-boxer who tries to rebuild a life in Ireland. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor” (2020, R), a mix of sci-fi and horror about people who hijack the bodies of others, stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott.

“They Reach” (2020, not rated), an indie production directed by Sylas Dall and shot in Washington state with local talent, follows a trio of young demon hunters. It pays tribute to 1970s horror movies.

Netflix

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is “Snowden” (2016, R) in Oliver Stone’s drama about the National Security Agency whistleblower.

Streaming TV: Kevin Williamson followed the “Scream” horror films with the semi-autobiographical “Dawson’s Creek: Complete Series” (1998-2003, TV-14), which launched the careers of Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

Amazon Prime Video

“Wayne: Season 1” (2019, TV-MA), an action comedy from the producers of “Deadpool” starring Mark McKenna as a teenage hero on a dirt bike, comes to Amazon from YouTube Premium.

Streaming TV: For the month of November only, you can stream the first seasons of the British series “Delicious” (2016, TV-14) and “The Restaurant” (Sweden, 2017, not rated, with subtitles), two dramas of family and cuisine.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Sylvester Stallone gathered a crew of action stars — including Jet Li, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren — for the mercenaries-on-a-mission-of-redemption adventure “The Expendables” (2010, R) and its two sequels.

Hulu

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008, R), Danny Boyle’s Dickensian underdog tale about a kid (Dev Patel) from the slums of Mumbai who defies all odds, won eight Academy Awards.

HBO Max

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2012 and nominated for four Oscars, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012, PG-13) is an imaginative and vibrant film that rolls out like a stream-of-consciousness poem from the mind of a little girl (Quvenzhané Wallis) who intermixes fantasy and reality. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Jane Levy stars in the short-lived “There’s … Johnny!” (2017, TV-MA), a comedy set behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show” in 1972. (Peacock)

Julia Stiles returns in “Riviera: Season 3” (TV-MA) as a widow searching for her husband’s killer in the European underworld. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (Sundance Now)

“Dad’s Army: Complete Series” (1968-1977) and “‘Allo ‘Allo!: Complete Series” (1982-1992), two British sitcoms set during World War II, are now streaming on BritBox.