Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Toy Story 4“ (2019, G) reunites the toybox gang for a road trip with new friends. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Annie Potts headline the returning cast. Tony Hale comes on board to voice Forky, an arts-and-crafts project made from a plastic spork who suffers from an identity crisis. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Also family friendly is “Missing Link“ (2019, PG), an animated adventure comedy about a lonely Sasquatch (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) who goes in search of long-lost relatives across the globe. From Portland’s Laika Studios, it streams on Hulu.

“Midsommar” (2019, R), Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary,” sends a quartet of American students to a Swedish commune for its annual solstice celebration. More unsettling than horrific, it’s filled with loss, anxiety and pagan rituals, delivered with an edge of absurdist dark humor. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

More Halloween-themed arrivals: Hulu offers zombie comedy “Little Monsters” (2019, R), starring Lupita Nyong’o as a ukulele-playing elementary-school teacher protecting her kids from an undead attack. On Netflix, “Fractured” (2019, not rated) stars Sam Worthington as a man searching for his wife (Lily Rabe) and child (Lucy Capri) who have literally gone missing in the hospital system.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (2019, not rated), written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after his escape at the end of the series. Streaming on Netflix

Free pick: “Country Music: The History of an American Art Form” (2019), an eight-part documentary series from Ken Burns, is now streaming on Kanopy, which is available through most library systems.

Netflix

Streaming TV: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris are judges in the music competition show “Rhythm + Flow: Season 1.” Four episodes are now available; new episodes show each Wednesday.

Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” (1980, R) won Oscars for actor Robert De Niro and editor Thelma Schoonmaker and was named the best American film of the ’80s in an AFI poll.

Amazon Prime Video

Géza Röhrig and Matthew Broderick star in “To Dust” (2019, R), a drama of death, loss and faith in the Hasidic community with an edge of offbeat humor.

Luis Buñuel’s surreal “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (France, 1972, PG, with subtitles) won the Oscar for best foreign-language film.

New on disc this week

Now available at Redbox

