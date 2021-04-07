Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

A Black family is terrorized when they move into an all-white neighborhood in 1950s Los Angeles in “Them” (not rated). The first season of the anthology series plays out over 10 days as the family faces both human and otherworldly terrors. It’s a mix of social commentary, family drama and horror starring Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd. All 10 episodes of the self-contained season are now streaming. (Amazon Prime)

The four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” (TV-MA), from filmmaker Raoul Peck, blends documentary, cinema essay and dramatic scenes to confront the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism in America and Africa and the impact on contemporary society. (HBO Max)

The documentary “Coded Bias” (2021, TV-MA) looks at how and why facial-recognition software and other artificial-intelligence algorithms fail women and people of color — and the repercussions it has on human lives. (Netflix)

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play best friends who get superpowers and become “Thunder Force” (2021, PG-13). The superhero comedy pits the unlikely costumed avengers against colorful supervillains (Jason Bateman and Pom Klementieff) and the challenges of keeping those high-tech costumes laundered. (Netflix)

Advertising

The Oscar-nominated short film “Two Distant Strangers” (2020, TV-MA) uses the time-loop gimmick to tackle issues of police violence. (Netflix)

Classic pick: Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” (1959) — starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe — was chosen as the best American comedy in a poll by the American Film Institute. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Johnny Depp plays a Los Angeles cop investigating the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. in “City of Lies” (2021, R).

Netflix

The limited series documentary “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” (2021, TV-MA) dives deep into the daring 1990 robbery of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Streaming TV: “Snabba Cash: Season 1” (Sweden, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the bestselling Swedish crime novels to the small screen.

Music: Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and other performers honor the country music legend in “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” (2020, TV-PG).

Advertising

Kid stuff: “The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” (2021, TV-Y7) is an animated interactive adventure comedy for young kids.

Amazon Prime Video

A hermit (Robert Duvall) throws himself a wake before he dies in the offbeat comedy “Get Low” (2010, PG-13), co-starring Bill Murray. Also new is “Little Women” (1994, PG), with Winona Ryder and Susan Sarandon; and indie comedy “Old Goats“ (2012, not rated), shot on Bainbridge Island by local filmmaker Taylor Guterson.

The award-winning limited series “Wolf Hall” (2015, TV-14) stars Mark Rylance as the adviser to King Henry VIII.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Scarlett Johansson is the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” (2003, PG-13) in the fictionalized story of Johannes Vermeer’s most famous painting.

Hulu

Oddball high school comedy “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004, PG) became a cult hit for its eccentric characters and skewed sense of humor.

True stories: “Hysterical” (2021, TV-MA) profiles boundary-breaking women in stand-up comedy.

Disney+

Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black play birdwatchers in the comedy “The Big Year“ (2011, PG). Ben Stiller stars in “Night at the Museum” (2006, PG) and “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (2009, PG).

Other streams

New on disc and at Redbox: “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” a comedy with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and disaster action film “Skyfire.“