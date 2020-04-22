Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

A couple of animated features debut on streaming platforms. The brightly colored comedy “The Willoughbys” (2020, PG), based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, takes a whimsical approach to the macabre as four neglected young siblings concoct a plan to orphan themselves. It debuts directly to Netflix.

In the gentle adventure “Abominable“ (2019, PG), three young teenagers help a lost yeti get back home to Mount Everest while a doctor and a rare-animal collector follow in hot pursuit. It is streaming on Hulu.

More adult-oriented is “The Midnight Gospel” (TV-MA), a psychedelic animated fantasy from “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward and comedian/podcaster Duncan Trussell that combines offbeat humor with existential explorations of life, death and happiness. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.

“Defending Jacob” (TV-MA), an eight-part limited series starring Chris Evans as an assistant district attorney whose teenage son (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder, streams in its entirety on Apple TV+.

The superhero thriller “Code 8” (2019, TV-MA), starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell, was barely a blip at the box office but has become a hit on Netflix.

“Ip Man 4: The Finale” (China, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) brings back Donnie Yen as the legendary martial arts teacher. The hit series comes a close with a trip to 1964 San Francisco, where Ip Man visits student Bruce Lee (played by Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan). On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Classic pick: While you may cringe to see Peter Sellers don dark makeup to play an accident-prone actor from India, “The Party” (1968, PG) is a sweet film with a cascade of hilarious visual gags created by Sellers and “Pink Panther” director Blake Edwards. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Free pick: Indie drama “The Farewell“ (2019, PG) uses humor and culture clash to explore death, grieving and family relations through the story of a Chinese American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her grandmother she has cancer. Streams free on Kanopy, available through most library systems.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Action comedy “Bad Boys for Life“ (2020, R), starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the buddy-cop roles they first played more than 20 years ago, is the year’s biggest hit to date. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Available direct to VOD is “True History of the Kelly Gang” (2019, not rated), featuring George MacKay as infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly. The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult and Charlie Hunnam.

Netflix

Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary on a mission to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son in the thriller “Extraction” (2020, R).

“Middleditch & Schwartz” (2020, not rated) presents comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz performing completely improvised specials in front of a live audience.

The family-friendly natural-history series “Absurd Planet: Season 1” (not rated) spotlights the most unusual animals around the world.

Amazon Prime Video

John Sayles directs “The Secret of Roan Inish” (1994, PG), a mix of family drama and modern fairy tale set in 1940s Ireland.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Bad Boys for Life,” “The Gentlemen,” “Like a Boss,” “The Turning,” “Ip Man 4.”