Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The White Tiger” (U.S./India, 2021, R), produced by and starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is the flip side of “Slumdog Millionaire.” In this darkly comic social drama, an impoverished young man (Adarsh Gourav) from a village in India takes his cues from the arrogant ruling class in his pursuit of success. Ramin Bahrani directs the fast-paced adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s bestselling novel. (Netflix)

Anna Paquin plays the top spin doctor at a London public relations firm in “Flack: Season 1” (TV-14), a dramedy filled with bad behavior and the brilliant women who cover it up by destroying other lives. (Amazon Video)

The British crime series “C.B. Strike” (2017-2020, TV-MA), based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as London private detectives. (All HBO platforms)

A group of young women discover their magical legacies in a school for fairies in

“Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 1” (not rated), a live-action take on the popular animated series. (Netflix)

“Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself” (2021, TV-MA) presents the celebrated magician’s one-man off-Broadway show, a mix of sleight-of-hand and confessional memoir. Frank Oz directs both the original stage production and the film version. (Hulu)

Binge alert: Hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother: Complete Series” (2005-2014, TV-14), with Josh Radnor and Neil Patrick Harris, is now on Amazon Prime.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jason Segel is “Our Friend” (2021, R), who puts his life on hold to help his best friends (Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck) when one of them is given six months to live. Based on a true story.

Netflix

“Radium Girls” (2018, not rated) dramatizes the true story of women in a 1920s watch factory who discover that they are being poisoned by radium paint.

The docuseries “Spycraft: Season 1” (not rated) looks at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage.

Amazon Prime Video

The political drama “Tandav: Season 1” (India, not rated, with subtitles) plays out behind the closed doors of power in New Delhi, the capital city of the world’s largest democracy.

Hulu

The four-part series “The Sister” (2020), a British crime thriller with the mood of a horror film, stars Russell Tovey as a man determined to keep his secret buried.

New seasons of “9-1-1” (TV-14), “9-1-1: Lone Star” (TV-14), and “Grown-ish” (TV-14) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in “Locked Down” (2021, R), a mix of romantic comedy and heist adventure set in the London COVID-19 lockdown.

The four-part nonfiction series “The Event” (TV-14) takes viewers behind the scenes of events catered by Wolfgang Puck.

Other streams

“Losing Alice: Season 1” (Israel, TV-MA, with subtitles) is a psychological thriller starring Ayelet Zurer as a filmmaker who gets involved with a femme-fatale screenwriter. (Apple TV+)

Four-part true-crime documentary series “The Night Caller” (not rated) explores the legacy of Australia’s most notorious serial killer. New episodes each Tuesday. (Sundance Now)