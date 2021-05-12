Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Underground Railroad” (2021, TV-14), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, follows the odyssey of Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman on a Georgia plantation in the early 1800s who flees for freedom in the North. Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) honors the poetry and the brutality of the novel, which offers a twist of alternate reality, in the 10-episode limited series. (Amazon Prime)

Angelina Jolie plays a smokejumper at a remote lookout tower in Montana who protects a teenager (Finn Little) on the run from assassins in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (2021, R). Director Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller is available Friday, May 14, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31 days only.

Amy Adams is “The Woman in the Window” (2021, R), an agoraphobic psychiatrist who witnesses a murder while observing her neighbors. The psychological thriller co-stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore. (Netflix)

The documentary “MLK/FBI” (2021, TV-PG) looks at the surveillance and harassment of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the FBI and the public relations campaign mounted by J. Edgar Hoover to discredit the civil rights leader’s efforts. (Hulu)

The show-business comedy “Hacks: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Jean Smart, who grew up in Seattle. She plays a jaded veteran comedian who hires a young outcast (Hannah Einbinder) to write new material. (HBO Max)

British streaming service BFI Player Classics launches a stateside edition. The new service presents a collection of 200 British or British coproduction films, from the silent era to the 21st century, curated by the British Film Institute. It’s $5.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. More information at bfi.org.uk.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“French Exit“ (2020, R) stars Michelle Pfeiffer as a widowed Manhattan socialite in a borrowed Paris apartment.

Netflix

Ewan McGregor plays the first American celebrity fashion designer in “Halston” (2021, TV-MA), a limited series from producer Ryan Murphy.

Family sitcom “The Upshaws: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

A newly devout hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient (Jennifer Ehle) in “Saint Maud” (2020, R), an indie thriller that takes a sinister turn.

Hulu

Sienna Miller and Diego Luna play a couple who “Wander Darkly” (2020, R) after a traumatic accident jolts their relationship.

The documentary “Some Kind of Heaven” (2020, not rated) goes behind the gates of America’s largest retirement community.

HBO Max

Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side”) takes on the opioid crisis in the two-part “The Crime of the Century” (2021, TV-MA).

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin are a separated couple who reunite to save their son in the end-of-the-world thriller “Greenland” (2020, PG-13).

Other streams

A wrongly convicted cop gets caught up in a mutiny by her fellow prisoners on a transport ship in “Intergalactic: Season 1” (not rated), a British sci-fi adventure. (Peacock)

New on disc and at Redbox

“The Mauritanian,” a legal drama starring Jodie Foster; “The Marksman,” with Liam Neeson; and “Land,” directed by and starring Robin Wright.