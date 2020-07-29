What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The second season of the dysfunctional superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” opens with the characters scattered through the 1960s before being reunited to stop the apocalypse (again). This season picks up the pace and offers more teamwork (now that they’ve worked through some issues), delivering on the promise of the first season. (Netflix)

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the gang are back on the small screen in “Muppets Now” (TV-G), a six-episode series that brings the show back to its roots with fast-paced sketch comedy and irreverent, anarchic humor. New episodes each Friday. (Disney+)

Four teenage girls team up to take revenge on their enemies in “Get Even: Season 1” (TV-PG), a British high school thriller based on the “Don’t Get Mad” book series by Gretchen McNeil. When one of their targets is murdered, they realize someone is trying to frame them. The BBC series makes its U.S. premiere. (Netflix)

Edward Norton directs and stars as a detective with Tourette’s syndrome in “Motherless Brooklyn” (2019, R), an offbeat private eye drama adapted by Norton from the award-winning novel by Jonathan Lethem. Norton brings sharp intelligence to this passionate labor of love. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried play a couple in a haunted vacation home in “You Should Have Left” (2020, R).

Debuting direct to VOD are the documentaries “Rebuilding Paradise” (2020, not rated), about the California town destroyed in the 2018 wildfires, and “The Fight” (2020, not rated), focused on a team of ACLU lawyers taking on threats to American civil rights.

Netflix

Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato play romantic rivals who become best friends in the indie comedy “Banana Split” (2020, TV-MA).

The documentary short “The Speed Cubers” (2020, not rated) focuses on two rival champions in the competitive sport of solving Rubik’s Cubes who became close friends.

Streaming TV: “Shameless: Season 10” (2019, TV-MA) continues the raucous and unexpectedly addictive Showtime series about a struggling Chicago family.

Animation: “Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Chapter 1” (not rated) is a prequel series about the origins of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming TV: “Animal Kingdom: Season 4 ” (2019, TV-MA) continues the dark drama of a family of professional criminals run by their ruthless mother (Ellen Barkin).

Hulu

“Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Season 1” (not rated) features British chef Jamie Oliver creating home meals from simple ingredients.

O.T. Fagbenle creates and stars in “Maxxx: Season 1” (2017-2020) as a former boy band star attempting a comeback.

HBO Max

“Stockton on My Mind” (2020, TV-14) profiles the 26-year-old mayor of Stockton, California, Michael Tubbs, as he tries to bring social and economic change to his town. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Beyoncé’s feature-length “visual album” “Black is King” (2020, TV-14) reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s youth. (Disney+)

“Red Dwarf: The Promised Land” (2020, not rated) reunites the cast of the cult science fiction comedy for a 90-minute special. (BritBox)