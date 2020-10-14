Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Courtroom drama meets political theater in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020, not rated). Aaron Sorkin’s dramatization, based on the real-life trial of the protest leaders at the 1968 Democratic National Convention charged with conspiracy and more, brings a timely relevance to this chapter of American history. he ensemble cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jeremy Strong. (Netflix)

Writer and actor Heidi Schreck, a Wenatchee native who worked in the Seattle theater community, revisits her teenage years and her relationship with the nation’s founding document in a filmed version of her original play “What the Constitution Means to Me” (2020, not rated). The play, which premiered on Broadway, was a Tony Award nominee and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019. (Amazon Prime)

“Clouds” (2020, PG-13) dramatizes the true story of high school musician Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus), whose original song went viral as he was dying of a rare bone cancer. Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell co-star. (Disney+)

The award-winning documentary “Time” (2020, PG-13) chronicles the story of Sibil Richardson, a woman raising her six sons while fighting for the release of her husband from the notorious Angola prison in Louisiana. (Amazon Prime)

“Helstrom: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on characters from Marvel Comics, is a supernatural thriller about the grown children (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) of a serial killer who devote their lives to hunting down the worst of humanity. (Hulu)

Election season: “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (TV-14) is a theatrical stage presentation of an episode from the show featuring many of the original actors reprising their roles. (HBO Max)

“You Choose 2020” (not rated) is a free interactive guide to the voting process aimed at younger voters. (YouTube)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019), PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic about an orphan whose spirit helps him triumph over adversity.

Premium VOD: Miranda July’s offbeat crime comedy “Kajillionare” (2020, R) stars Evan Rachel Wood as the daughter of grifters (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) who invite a new member (Gina Rodriguez) to their crew.

Netflix

A high school freshman (Tamara Smart) finds herself ushered into a secret society in “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020, TV-PG).

“La Révolution: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles) re-imagines 18th-century French history with a horror movie twist.

More streaming TV: “Grand Army: Season 1” (not rated) follows five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn struggling to survive and succeed.

Amazon Prime Video

More Halloween horrors in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology: “Evil Eye” (2020, not rated), based off the Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, and “Nocturne” (2020, not rated).

Hulu

Two small-screen spinoffs of big-screen hits arrive: action thriller “Treadstone: Season 1” (TV-MA) and horror series “The Purge: Season 2” (TV-MA).

Other streams

Aaron Pedersen returns as detective Jay Swan in the second series of “Mystery Road” (not rated), a murder mystery set in the remote Australian Outback. New episodes arrive each Monday. (Acorn TV)

The three-part British crime thriller “Des” (not rated) stars David Tennant as Britain’s most prolific serial killer. New episodes on Thursdays through October. (Sundance Now)