Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, an apparently happily married couple and parents of a sprawling North Carolina family, in “The Staircase” (TV-MA). The limited-series crime thriller is based on the true story of the death of Kathleen and the secrets that come spilling out about Michael during the investigation, which previously inspired a riveting documentary series. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The original documentary series, also called “The Staircase” (2004-2013, TV-MA), streams on Netflix.

Titus Welliver returns as Harry Bosch in “Bosch: Legacy: Season 1” (TV-MA), a sequel series that follows the former LAPD homicide detective as he begins a new life as a private investigator while his daughter (Madison Lintz) joins the force as a rookie patrol officer. Mimi Rogers co-stars as high-powered attorney Honey Chandler, who hires the services of Bosch for select cases. Four episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. Free with ads. (Amazon Freevee)

“The Outfit“ (2022, R) stars Mark Rylance as a British tailor (or rather a cutter, as he insists) in 1950s Chicago who has to outwit violent gangsters when they take refuge in his shop during a mob war. Clever and suspenseful, this is a marvelously entertaining mix of American gangster thriller and British drawing-room psychodrama that keeps reframing the story with each fresh revelation. Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn co-star. (Peacock; also new on disc and at Redbox)

Bill Skarsgård plays real-life criminal Clark Olofsson in “Clark” (Sweden, TV-MA, with subtitles), a wildly over-the-top limited-series action comedy about the notorious gangster who conned the Swedish public into falling in love with him and inspired the term “Stockholm syndrome.” (Netflix)

Classic pick: The film noir classic “The Big Sleep” (1946) stars Humphrey Bogart as the screen’s smoothest Philip Marlowe and Lauren Bacall as his match as the spoiled socialite daughter of his client. It’s snappy, sexy and witty. (HBO Max)

In “Blacklight” (2022, PG-13), Liam Neeson plays a government fixer who becomes a target after he stumbles onto a covert program. Also new on disc and at Redbox.

Mike Myers created and stars in multiple roles in “The Pentaverate: Season 1” (TV-MA), an irreverent comedy about a Canadian journalist on the trail of a centuries-old secret society.

International passport: Omar Sy reunites with his “Lupin” director Louis Leterrier in the cop comedy “The Takedown” (France, 2022, TV-MA, with subtitles).

“Dear Evan Hansen” (2021, PG-13) brings the hit Broadway musical to the screen with Ben Platt reprising his stage role.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-age fathers in arrested adolescence. Also streaming on Paramount+.

“Signora Volpe: Season 1” (not rated) stars Emilia Fox as a burned-out British MI6 agent who moves to a small Italian town and starts solving mysteries with the help of her estranged sister (Tara Fitzgerald). (Acorn TV)

Grieving parents (Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree) relocate to Finland after the death of a child but don’t escape horror in “The Twin” (2022, not rated). (AMC+ and Shudder)

The documentary “Sheryl” (2022, TV-PG) profiles the personal and professional life of Sheryl Crow. (Showtime Anytime)