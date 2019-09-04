Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Sacha Baron Cohen takes a rare dramatic role in “The Spy” (2019), a new Netflix Original limited series based on the true story of Eli Cohen, an Israeli accountant who infiltrated Syria as a deep-cover Mossad agent for six years in the 1960s. Streaming on Netflix.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” dramatizes the origins and rise of the hip-hop group, from the crime-ridden streets of 1990s New York to a veritable musical dynasty. Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA created and co-writes the series. Three episodes are now available on Hulu; new episodes show each Wednesday.

Also on Hulu is the documentary “Untouchable” (2019, not rated), which digs into the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein play overachieving students who throw caution to the wind on the last night of high school in “Booksmart” (2019, R), a raunchy and smart buddy comedy. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox

Cult pick: Nicolas Cage gives one of his most entertainingly unhinged performances in the dark comedy “Vampire’s Kiss” (1989, R). On Amazon Prime Video.

Classic pick: Director Ida Lupino offers a surprisingly sympathetic portrait of the title character in “The Bigamist” (1953), starring Edmond O’Brien as a businessman with a double life married to two women (Joan Fontaine and Lupino). It’s newly restored and streams free on Kanopy.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the new agents in “Men in Black: International” (2019, PG-13), a colorful but generic revival of the sci-fi comedy franchise.

Netflix

Jack O’Connell stars in the gritty British prison drama “Starred Up” (2013, not rated).

Streaming TV: “The Walking Dead: Season 9” (TV-MA) is available a month before the 10th season debuts on AMC.

Amazon Prime Video

The bittersweet New Zealand comic drama “Boy” (2010, not rated) comes from “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi.

Streaming TV: British historical drama “Victoria: Season 3” picks up with young Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) as she weathers the European revolutions of 1848.

Prime Video and Hulu

Donald Sutherland stars in Philip Kaufman’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978, PG), the first and best remake of the classic science-fiction thriller.

Hulu

The delightful, low-key comic drama “Breaking Away” (1979, PG), starring Dennis Christopher as a bicycle-racing kid in a college town, was nominated for five Oscars and won for its original screenplay.

HBO Now

The offbeat drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018, R) — about a writer who becomes a forger of literary letters — features Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant in Oscar-nominated performances.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Men in Black: International,” “Ma,” “Booksmart.”