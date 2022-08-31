Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Set thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1” (TV-14) tells the story of the rise of Sauron and the reemergence of evil in the Second Age of Middle-Earth. Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel and Robert Aramayo is Elrond in the epic odyssey of elves, dwarves, hobbits and humans drawn from the tales and appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels. It’s a grand vision mounted on an unprecedented scale and the most expensive streaming series to date. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video).

Steve Carell plays a therapist held prisoner by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) who wants to curb his homicidal urges in the limited series psychological thriller “The Patient” (TV-MA). His survival depends on curing a captor who doesn’t want to confront the issues at the heart of his damaged psyche. Two episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

“Elvis” (2022, PG-13), filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s splashy take on the life of the rock ‘n’ roll superstar (played by Austin Butler), follows his rise to stardom and his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), over 20 years. (HBO Max) (Read our review here.)

“Jurassic World Dominion” (2022, TV-14), the third film in the “Jurassic World” series, is set in a world where dinosaurs have migrated into the world at large. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return along with original “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. (Peacock) (Read our review here.)

A psychiatrist (Emily Deschanel) takes her new patient Mae (Madeleine Arthur), a young woman who escaped a satanic cult, home to protect her in the limited series thriller “Devil in Ohio” (TV-MA). (Netflix)

Classic pick: Clark Gable and Jean Harlow star in “Red Dust” (1932), an exotic romantic drama set on a rubber plantation in East Asia and one of the sexiest films of the early 1930s. Be prepared for some unfortunate racist stereotypes. (HBO Max)

Netflix

A graffiti artist (George MacKay) who targets homes of the elite finds a horrifying secret in the home of a former judge (Hugh Bonneville) in the thriller “I Came By” (2022, TV-MA).

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper are strangers who find “Love in the Villa” (2022, TV-14) in the romantic comedy from Mark Steven Johnson.

Peacock

A pastor tries to remake his image after a sex scandal in the mockumentary “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (2022, R), starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. (Read our review here.)

Paramount+

The animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (2022, PG) is a martial arts comedy about a hapless hound (voiced by Michael Cera) who becomes the defender of a village of cats.

Other streams

The family drama “Life by Ella: Season 1” (TV-G) follows a schoolgirl who embraces life with a new passion after defeating cancer. (Apple TV+)

True stories: “McEnroe” (2022, TV-MA) provides an intimate look at the tumultuous life and career of the iconic tennis superstar. (Showtime Anytime)