Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

An isolated, orphaned girl in 1950s Kentucky becomes a chess prodigy and (played by Anya Taylor-Joy as an adult) battles the chauvinist world of competitive chess (as well as addiction) in the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020). Scott Frank directs the seven-part adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel. (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen is back on the road as Kazakhstan’s favorite journalist in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (2020, R), a satirical comedy shot in secret earlier this year with Cohen in the guise of Borat interacting with real-life American citizens and political figures. (Amazon Prime)

Lily James takes on the role of the young bride married to the reclusive, rich widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) in the romantic thriller “Rebecca” (2020, not rated). Previously brought to the screen by Alfred Hitchcock, this adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas as the imperious housekeeper Mrs. Danvers. (Netflix)

Continuing on with remakes, Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer star in “The Witches” (2020, PG), a fantasy from director Robert Zemeckis adapted from the children’s novel by Roald Dahl. (HBO Max)

Rashida Jones plays a New Yorker who thinks her husband (Marlon Wayans) is cheating on her and Bill Murray is her playboy father who teams up to tail him in “On the Rocks” (2020, R), a comedy from filmmaker Sofia Coppola. (Apple TV+)

Advertising

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (2020, TV-14), the singer/songwriter/artist’s hit Broadway show, is captured for the small screen by filmmaker Spike Lee. (All HBO platforms)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Fatima” (2020, PG-13), based on a true story of visions of the Virgin Mary by three young shepherds in 1917 Portugal, stars Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic and Harvey Keitel.

Netflix

A young girl (voiced by Cathy Ang) seeks out the moon goddess (Phillipa Soo) in the animated feature “Over the Moon” (China/U.S., 2020, PG), directed by veteran Disney animators Glen Keane and John Kahrs.

“Carol“ (2015, R), starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as women in love in 1950s New York City, was nominated for six Oscars.

International passport: Germanic warriors confront the Roman Empire in “Barbarians: Season 1” (Germany, not rated, with subtitles), a lavish historical drama set in 9 A.D.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

“Cyrano, My Love” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles) gives the “Shakespeare in Love” treatment to playwright Edmond Rostand and the creation of his classic “Cyrano de Bergerac.

Advertising

Hulu

A woman (Elle Lorraine) battles a hair weave that has a dangerous life of its own in the hip-hop horror film “Bad Hair” (2020, TV-MA), from “Dear White People” filmmaker Justin Simien.

HBO Max / HBO Now

The four-part documentary series “Equal” (TV-MA) explores the origins and history of the LGBTQ+ movement. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (HBO Max)

Other streams

The Scandinavian noir “Darkness — Those Who Kill: Season 1” (2019, Denmark, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows two investigators tracking a serial killer in Copenhagen. All eight episodes streaming. (Acorn TV)

A Syrian refugee and a mysterious woman fall in love in rural Sweden in the indie drama “Ghabe” (Sweden, 2019, not rated, with subtitles). (Peacock)