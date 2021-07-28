Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Lily James and Emily Beecham play cousins — one rebellious and vivacious, the other shy and careful — who take very different routes to love in the limited series “The Pursuit of Love” (TV-PG). The handsomely mounted romantic drama, set in London between two world wars, is adapted from the beloved Nancy Mitford novel and directed by Emily Mortimer. (Amazon Prime)

Two music documentary series debut. In the limited series “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” (TV-MA), the Grammy-winning songwriter and music producer explores the technology of music with such artists as Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess and Dave Grohl (Apple TV+). “Behind the Music: Season 1” reboots the classic VH1 show with profiles of Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis and others. New episodes on Thursdays (Paramount+).

A serial killer swaps bodies with a high school girl in “Freaky” (2020, R), a self-aware horror film with a twist of “Freaky Friday” and a heavy helping of dark comedy. Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton have a great time playing the swapped souls in unfamiliar bodies. (HBO Max)

“Resort to Love” (2021, TV-14) stars Christina Milian as an aspiring pop star whose latest gig is singing at the tropical wedding of her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah). The romantic comedy co-stars Christiani Pitts and Alicia Keys. (Netflix)

“Jungle Cruise” (2021, PG-13), a splashy adventure inspired by a Disney theme park ride, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as partners on a quest through the Amazon jungle. It opens at multiple theaters July 29 and begins streaming July 30 at a premium price on Disney+.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Blunt also stars in “A Quiet Place, Part II“ (2021, PG-13), the sequel to the alien-invasion horror film. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

True stories: The three-part series “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” (TV-14) chronicles the rise and fall of the automotive icon. “Fantastic Fungi” (2019, TV-14) is a playful and informative look at the world of mushrooms.

International passport: The action comedy “The Last Mercenary” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles) stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as an agent forced out of retirement to save his son.

Streaming TV: The 10th season of the “The Walking Dead” (TV-MA) continues the fight for human survival.

Amazon Prime Video

Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman with serious anger-management issues in the violent but derivative action thriller “Jolt” (2021, R).

Hulu

“The Artist” (2011, PG-13), starring Jean Dujardin as a silent-movie star struggling in the sound era, won five Academy Awards, including best picture, director (Michel Hazanavicius) and actor (Dujardin).

HBO Max

“The Immortal” (Italy, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles), the feature-film sequel to the hit crime series “Gomorrah,” continues the story of Naples gangster Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore).

Disney+

“Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 1” (not rated) presents interviews with groundbreaking women in entertainment, music and sports. All four episodes are streaming. (Disney+)

Other streams

The four-part docuseries “Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story” (not rated) delves into the real-life story behind the dramatic series currently streaming. (Peacock)

“Eden: Untamed Planet” (not rated) explores six of the last untouched locations on Earth. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. (BritBox)