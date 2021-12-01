Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a charismatic but brutal rancher in “The Power of the Dog” (2021, R), Jane Campion’s Western set in 1920s Montana. Jesse Plemons co-stars as his younger brother who marries a widow (Kirsten Dunst) with a son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), all of whom become targets of his bullying. (Netflix)

Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and Amy Schumer star in “The Humans” (2021, R), a darkly comic family drama set over a holiday gathering. It streams through Dec. 21. (Showtime Anytime)

Celina Smith is the world’s pluckiest orphan and Taraji P. Henson is the scheming Miss Hannigan in “Annie Live!” (TV-PG), this season’s live musical TV event. (Hulu and Peacock)

The animated feature “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2021, PG) is based on the first book in Jeff Kinney’s bestselling series about a hapless middle school boy. (Disney+)

Show caption

“Harlem: Season 1” (TV-MA), a comedy created by “Girl’s Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, follows four ambitious best friends (Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai) looking to level up their personal and professional lives. (Amazon Prime Video)

Advertising

“Money Heist: Season 5, Part 2” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the addictive international crime drama — a clever mix of heist thriller, buddy movie and criminal mastermind chess match — to a finish. (Netflix)

True stories: “The Rescue” (2021, PG) recounts the daring 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Northern Thailand (Disney+) and “Burning” (2021, TV-PG) looks at the catastrophic Australian bush fires of 2019-2020. (Amazon Prime Video)

Holiday trimmings

The apocalyptic comedy “Silent Night” (2021, not rated) stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode as hosts of a Christmas dinner during the end of the world. (AMC+)

Far less dark: the family comedy “8-Bit Christmas” (2021, PG), with Neil Patrick Harris and Winslow Fegley, about a 10-year-old’s quest to get the latest video game system for Christmas (HBO Max); and the romantic comedy “Single All The Way” (2021, TV-PG), about a man (Michael Urie) who asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays (Netflix).

The animated “Santa Inc.: Season 1” (TV-MA), featuring the voices of Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, is a holiday comedy for older audiences (HBO Max; new episodes on Thursdays).

Also new: animated family specials “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (TV-Y, Netflix) and “Rugrats: Traditions” (TV-G, Paramount+); and traditional variety specials “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” (TV-G, Apple TV+) and “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around” (TV-G, Hulu and Peacock).

Advertising

Netflix

“Bordertown: Mural Murders” (Finland, 2021, with subtitles) is a feature-length sequel to the popular Finnish crime drama.

The third and final season of “Lost in Space: Season 3” (TV-PG) brings the family science-fiction odyssey to an end.

Hulu

The limited series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (TV-14), with Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, dramatizes the hunt for the homegrown terrorist behind the 2001 anthrax attacks.

“All Light, Everywhere” (2021, TV-14) looks at the history of surveillance technologies and the biases of seemingly objective evidence.

HBO Max

The documentary “Life of Crime 1984-2020” (2021, TV-MA) follows three friends from Newark, New Jersey, whose lives have been defined by their addictions.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Annabelle Wallis stars in “Malignant” (2021, R) from horror veteran James Wan. Also on disc and at Redbox.