Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Siblings who make extra money playing “sims” for wealthy video game players get caught up in a conspiracy when a beta test of a new sci-fi game turns out to be a real-life military mission in “The Peripheral: Season 1” (2022, TV-MA). Chloe Grace Moretz stars as the sister whose game play operates a drone sent to obtain classified information that makes her and her brother (Jack Reynor) targets. New episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

Six years after the end of the fourth season, “Inside Amy Schumer” (TV-MA) returns for a new season of sketch comedy from creator and star Amy Schumer. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are “Raymond and Ray” (2022, R), half-brothers reunited at the funeral of their abusive father, where their efforts to put the past to rest only dredges up new complications. Filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia brings a sense of humor to his offbeat family drama. (Apple TV+)

International pick: “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, 2022, R, with subtitles) tackles the unprecedented civilian prosecution of military leaders for their brutal crimes against citizens during the right-wing dictatorship. Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani star as the real-life prosecutors in the underdog drama, which won a top prize at the Venice Film Festival. (Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Brad Pitt headlines the comic action thriller “Bullet Train” (2022, R) as an assassin trying to embrace peace while on a mission that pits him against a lethal collection of killers on a fast-moving train. Also on DVD and at Redbox. (Read our review here.)

A party game at a mansion turns deadly in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022, R), a satirical horror film starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Pete Davidson. Also on DVD and at Redbox. (Read the review here.)

Netflix

Zoe Saldana stars as an American in Italy in “From Scratch” (TV-MA), a limited series romantic drama based on the memoir by Tembi Locke.

The young adult fantasy “The School for Good and Evil” (2022, PG-13), set at a magic academy for future fairy-tale heroes and villains, stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

True stories: “Descendant” (2022, PG) looks at the legacy of the final slave ship in the U.S. after the ship’s remains were discovered off the waters of Alabama. It won the Jury Prize at Sundance.

Hulu

An advertising executive (Jemima Rooper) crumbling under pressure returns to her rural home and estranged mother (Kate Dickie) to find a dark secret in the folk horror film “Matriarch” (2022, TV-MA).

HBO Max

The documentary “Year One: A Political Odyssey” (2022, TV-14) takes an insider’s look at the first year of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Other streams

Katey Sagal stars as a country music legend visited by two rising artists in “Torn Hearts” (2022), a horror film from Blumhouse. (Prime Video and Paramount+)

The 10th and final season of “Doc Martin” (TV-14), the popular British medical dramedy starring Martin Clunes as a surly London doctor in rural England, arrives with new episodes on Mondays. (Acorn TV)