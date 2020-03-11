Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Rufus Sewell plays a successful businessman and reckless womanizer whose lovers turn up dead in “The Pale Horse” (2020, TV-14), a two-part adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel set in 1960s London. Originally broadcast on British TV, it debuts stateside on Amazon Prime Video.

“Lost Girls” (2020, R) dramatizes the real-life story of a single mother (Amy Ryan) who takes on the investigation of a serial killer who murdered over a dozen women on Long Island. Comes to Netflix from the Sundance Film Festival.

Staying with the true-crime theme, the four-part documentary “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” (2020) investigates the claims of Gary Stewart, who believes that his father was the Zodiac Killer. All four episodes streaming on Hulu.

Netflix offers its second interactive program with the kid-oriented “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal” (2020, not rated), an animated adventure that gives viewers the opportunity to choose the character’s decisions.

Adam Sandler gives one his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. Though overlooked for Oscar nominations, it won acclaim for Sandler’s performance and numerous awards from critics groups. On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in “Bombshell“ (2019, R), the story of the women who spoke out about the predatory behavior of Roger Ailes at Fox News. The film won an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling, impressively transforming Theron into Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow into Ailes.

Also new: the recent revival of “Charlie’s Angels” (2019, PG-13), with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska; and the animated comedy “Spies in Disguise” (2019, PG), featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “Lost Transmissions” (2020, not rated), starring Simon Pegg as a music professional suffering from mental illness.

Netflix

The undead are back in the second season of “Kingdom” (South Korea, TV-MA, with subtitles), a gripping mix of costume drama, historical epic and zombie thriller.

The wordless animated short “Sitara: Let Girls Dream” (2019, Pakistan, TV-PG) is about a 14-year-old girl in 1970s Pakistan.

Amazon Prime Video

Kid stuff: A young girl and her purple sea monster explore the world in “Jessy & Nessy: Season 1” (2020, TV-G).

Hulu

The feral “Monos” (Columbia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) presents a kind of “Lord of the Flies” set in the mountains of Latin America.

Other streams

“America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal makes her feature debut in the Disney+ original movie “Stargirl” (2020, PG), based on the young-adult novel by Jerry Spinelli.

Christopher Eccleston and Marsha Thomason star in the British crime thriller “Safe House: Season 1” (2015, TV-MA) on Sundance Now.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Bombshell,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Uncut Gems,” Spies in Disguise.”