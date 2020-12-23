Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Gal Gadot returns as the screen’s greatest Amazon warrior in “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020, PG-13), living quietly among humans in Washington, D.C., until she’s roused to action by a magical ancient artifact and a supervillain named Cheetah. Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor and Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal co-star. It streams for 31 days starting on Christmas Day. (HBO Max)

A music teacher and jazz pianist (voice of Jamie Foxx) gets stuck in the afterlife in the animated “Soul” (2020, PG), an odyssey that takes on ideas of inspiration, ambition and creativity. It may sound like these are some heady themes for a family film, but director Pete Docter tackled similar territory in “Up” and “Inside Out.” The Pixar feature debuts directly to Disney+.

George Clooney directs and stars in the post-apocalyptic thriller “The Midnight Sky” (2020, PG-13) as the lone scientist in an Arctic station trying to warn the crew of a deep space mission that they are returning to global catastrophe. (Netflix)

The romantic drama “Sylvie’s Love” (2020, PG-13) stars Tessa Thompson as a TV producer and Nnamdi Asomugha as a jazz saxophone player who fall in love in New York City in 1957, then meet again years later as their careers have taken different directions. (Amazon Prime)

The British costume drama “Bridgerton: Season 1” (not rated), about the cutthroat competition in the marriage market of wealthy and titled of early-1800s London, is the first series from producer Shonda Rhimes’ deal with Netflix. Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews headline the sprawling cast. (Netflix)

Stephen King’s “The Stand” gets its second limited series adaptation, this one starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden and Amber Heard. Two episodes available, new episodes each Wednesday. (CBS All Access)

Classic pick: Richard Lester’s rollicking “The Three Musketeers” (1973, PG) with Michael York as young d’Artagnan strikes the right balance between slapstick and swordplay. (Amazon Prime)

Christmas pick: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) with Jimmy Stewart is both the darkest and the most triumphant Christmas classic. (Amazon Prime)

News: HBO Max is now available on Roku devices and PlayStation 5, just in time for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Netflix

Robert Rodriguez directs “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, PG), a kid-oriented action comedy about the children of superheroes taking on alien invaders.

The concert special “Excuse Me, I Love You” (2020, TV-MA) presents Ariana Grande in the London appearance from her recent world tour.

Streaming TV: Kids and adults alike can enjoy the hilarious animated show “Shaun the Sheep: Complete Series” (2007-2020, TV-G).

Amazon Prime Video

“Lady Macbeth” (2016, R), based on a classic Russian novella about a young bride in a loveless marriage, stars Florence Pugh in her breakout performance.

Hulu

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Dave Franco star in the hilariously foul-mouthed comedy “The Little Hours” (2017, R).

HBO Max

“The West Wing: Complete Series” (1999-2006, TV-14) has become comfort food viewing for many who just want to see a functional government, even if it’s just on TV.