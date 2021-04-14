Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Superheroes meet the supernatural in “The Nevers: Season 1” (TV-14), a mix of mystery, thriller, period piece and steampunk action set in Victorian London after a cosmic event gives hundreds of people — mostly women — unusual abilities. The busy show, created by Joss Whedon, centers on a group of tough, gifted women (led by Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly) who protect “the touched” from a superstitious and chauvinistic society. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (HBO Max)

Jamie Foxx returns to his episodic TV roots in “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!: Season 1” (TV-14). He plays a single dad learning to parent when his teenage daughter (Kyla-Drew) moves in with him. Foxx based the sitcom on his relationship with his own daughter. (Netflix)

John Stamos portrays a hot-tempered men’s basketball coach who is ejected from the NCAA and lands at an all-girls private high school in the family-friendly sports comedy “Big Shot: Season 1” (TV-PG). Sophia Mitri Schloss, an 18-year-old Seattle native, plays his daughter. New episodes each Friday. (Disney+)

The comedy “Frank of Ireland: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Brian Gleeson as a misanthropic 30-something musician and his real-life brother Domhnall Gleeson as his spineless best friend Doofus. (Amazon Prime)

Dominic Cooper plays an English spy sent to find a traitor in 1961 Berlin in “Spy City: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes each Thursday. (AMC+)

The seventh and final season of “Younger” (TV-14), a TV Land series starring Sutton Foster, streams before it runs on cable. Four episodes are available, with new episodes each Thursday. (Hulu and Paramount+)

Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” (2015, R) — starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain — delivers gothic romance and ghost-story chills with baroque style. (Netflix)

A Jewish funeral service turns into a comic nightmare for struggling college student Danielle (Rachel Sennott) in “Shiva Baby” (2021, not rated), a comedy of awkward situations pushed to the limit. (Pay-Per-View and VOD)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Coming from theaters to Premium VOD is “Nobody” (2021, R), a blend of violence, action and dark comedy starring Bob Odenkirk, and “The Courier” (2021, PG-13), a spy thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch set during the Cuban missile crisis.

Netflix

A mother uses social media to track down her daughter’s killers in the documentary “Why Did You Kill Me?” (2021, TV-MA).

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan play paramedics confronting deaths from a designer drug in the indie horror thriller “Synchronic” (2020, R).

Amazon Prime Video

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning star in Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “A Rainy Day in New York” (2020, PG-13).

Aaron Pedersen returns as police detective Jay Swan in the Australian murder mystery “Goldstone” (2018, not rated), the sequel to “Mystery Road.”

Disney+

Patrick Stewart is wizard Merlin to a group of schoolboys in the adventure fantasy “The Kid Who Would Be King” (2019, PG).

Other streams

The documentary “The Year Earth Changed” (2021, not rated), narrated by David Attenborough, debuts on Apple TV+.

The comedy “Kate & Koji: Season 1” (not rated) stars Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola as unlikely friends in a seaside town. (BritBox)