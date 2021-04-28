Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

A road trip takes an unexpected detour when a family faces a robot invasion from outer space in “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (2021, PG), an animated adventure comedy featuring the voices of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. The lively, vibrant, family-friendly feature is produced by “The Lego Movie” creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller. (Netflix)

“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” (2021, R) stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL who goes rogue when his pregnant wife is murdered and uncovers an international conspiracy. Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce co-star in the feature-length action thriller. (Amazon Prime)

Amanda Seyfried stars in the supernatural thriller “Things Heard and Seen” (2021, TV-MA) as a Manhattan woman who moves to a remote area in the Hudson Valley with her husband (James Norton) and confronts a sinister darkness in their home as well as in her marriage. (Netflix).

The documentary “Lucy the Human Chimp” (2021, TV-14) uses rare archival footage to explore the journey of a chimpanzee raised as human in a domestic environment and the graduate student (Janis Carter) who helped her learn to live in the wild as an adult. (HBO Max)

“Bäckström: Season 1” (Sweden, with subtitles), based on the Swedish crime novels of Leif G.W. Persson, stars Kjell Bergqvist as an arrogant, unscrupulous, brilliant detective who faces a case that confounds even him. All six episodes are available. (Acorn TV)

In the fourth season of the award-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale” (TV-MA), June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against the oppressive regime as a fierce rebel leader. Three episodes are available; new episodes each Tuesday. (Hulu)

“The Artist” (2011, PG-13), a love letter to silent movies and the magic of cinema starring Jean Dujardin, won five Oscars: for best picture, actor, director (Michel Hazanavicius), original score and costume design. (Amazon Prime and HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A professional hit man (Anson Mount) is given a new mission in a small town in the crime thriller “The Virtuoso” (2021, R), co-starring Anthony Hopkins. Available Friday, April 30, the same day as theaters.

Netflix

“Headspace Guide to Sleep: Season 1” (TV-G) teaches viewers healthful habits for a more restful night in seven animated episodes,

International passport: A man trying to restart his life after an accidental killing becomes the focus of another death in the limited series crime thriller “The Innocent” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

“The Commune” (Denmark, 2017, not rated, with subtitles), the story of an experiment in communal living in 1970s Denmark, is from director Thomas Vinterberg, whose new film “Another Round” won the Oscar for best international feature film.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

“Arrival” (2016, PG-13) stars Amy Adams as a linguist making first contact with an alien race with no spoken language.

Hulu

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star in the romantic comedy “Wild Mountain Thyme” (2020, PG-13).

Other streams

Two grown brothers from a dysfunctional family become tangled in a murder investigation in “The Bad Seed” (not rated), a limited-series crime drama from New Zealand. All five episodes are streaming. (Sundance Now and AMC+)

John Simm stars in the British crime drama “Grace: Season 1” (2021, not rated), based on the Roy Grace novels by Peter James. (BritBox)

New on disc and at Redbox: the Oscar-winning “Nomadland,” which won for best picture, director (Chloé Zhao) and actress (Frances McDormand).