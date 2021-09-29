Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Many Saints of Newark” (2021, R), a prequel to the award-winning series “The Sopranos,” dramatizes the formative years of young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) in the crime culture of 1960s New Jersey. Series creator David Chase writes and produces; Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Alessandro Nivola co-star. It’s available to stream for 31 days only starting Friday, Oct. 1, the same day it opens in theaters. (HBO Max)

Show caption

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a cop demoted to the 911 call desk in “The Guilty” (2021, R). When he gets a call from a woman in danger, he must confront the situation with only a phone. Antoine Fuqua directs this remake of the acclaimed 2018 Danish thriller that takes place almost entirely in a single room. (Netflix)

You can stream the original Danish “The Guilty” on Hulu.

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are the “Queenpins” (2021, R) of this based-on-a-true-story comedy about a multimillion-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. Streaming three weeks after debuting in theaters. (Paramount+)

Show caption

The limited series “Maid” (TV-MA), inspired by the best-selling memoir by former Washington resident Stephanie Land, explores the challenges faced by low-wage workers through the story of a single mother (Margaret Qualley) trying to support her daughter. Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell and Seattle native Nick Robinson co-star in the 10-episode drama. (Netflix)

Jon Stewart returns to issue-oriented programming with “The Problem with Jon Stewart: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Advertising

The documentaries “Britney vs. Spears” (2021, TV-MA) on Netflix and “Controlling Britney Spears” (2021, TV-MA) on Hulu investigate the fight by the pop star to take back control of her life.

News: Hulu is raising prices next week on both ad-supported and ad-free plans by $1/month. The Disney bundle and Hulu’s live TV service prices are unaffected.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Forever Purge” (2021, R), the latest film in the horror franchise, and the crime comedy “Small Engine Repair” (2021, R), with Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham, are available on Cable on Demand, VOD and DVD, and at Redbox.

Netflix

“Diana: The Musical” (2021, PG-13), a filmed version of the musical drama starring Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, streams as the show prepares for its Broadway opening.

“Seinfeld: Complete Series” (TV-PG) now streams exclusively on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” (2021, PG-13) explores the life and accomplishments of the nonbinary Black attorney and activist whose fight for social justice began in the 1940s and contributed to landmark Supreme Court cases.

Teenagers take on vampires in New Orleans in “Black as Night” (2021, TV-MA) and an older adult takes on an evil force in “Bingo Hell” (2021, TV-MA), two original horror films from Blumhouse. (Amazon Prime)

Advertising

Hulu

The nonfiction series “Wild Crime: Season 1” (TV-MA) looks at a murder in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Show caption

HBO Max

Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this mix of revenge thriller, dark comedy and social commentary. It won an Oscar for best original screenplay.

The limited series documentary “Nuclear Family” (TV-MA) revisits a paternity suit between a sperm donor and same-sex couple in the 1990s. New episodes on Sundays.

Disney+

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales” (TV-Y7) is an animated anthology for the Halloween season.