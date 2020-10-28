Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The second season of “The Mandalorian” (TV-PG), the first live-action TV spinoff of the “Star Wars” universe and Emmy-winning breakout hit of Disney+, starts rolling out new adventures of the intergalactic bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted sidekick, the Child (nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans). New episodes each Friday. (Disney+)

“Truth Seekers: Season 1” (TV-14), co-created by buddies Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, combines comedy and creepy horror as it follows a group of amateur paranormal investigators led by a lonely widower (Frost) investigating ghost sightings across the United Kingdom and recording their adventures. (Amazon Prime)

The limited series “The Undoing” (TV-MA) reunites “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman and writer/creator David E. Kelley in this thriller about a wealthy couple whose life unravels when the cheating husband (Hugh Grant) is accused of murder. New episodes of the six-part show each Sunday. (All HBO platforms)

The lively, witty new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” (2020, PG) stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the society queen bee who learns humility and compassion as she tries to engineer romances around her. Director Autumn de Wilde fills the film with vivid characters, nuanced performances and a mix of period detail and modern flair. (All HBO platforms)

Claire Danes returns as a brilliant but troubled CIA operative with bipolar disorder in the eighth and final season of the Showtime espionage thriller “Homeland” (TV-MA). It’s now streaming on Hulu.

The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” (TV-14) opens with the crew trapped in the far-flung future. New episodes each Thursday. (CBS All Access)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Craft: Legacy” (2020, PG-13), a sequel to the cult 1996 film, follows a group of high school students who form a coven of witches.

Netflix

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are singles who spend the holidays together in the romantic comedy “Holidate” (2020, not rated).

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” (2020, not rated) is a sketch comedy special featuring the comedian who became famous for her ingenious Trump lip-syncing videos.

International passport: Cop thriller “Rogue City” (France, 2020, not rated, with subtitles) follows a special squad caught between police corruption and the warring gangs of the Marseille underworld.

Amazon Prime Video

The eight-part documentary series “The Challenge: ETA” (Spain, not rated, with subtitles) explores the Spanish Guardia Civil’s decades-spanning fight against the Basque separatist terrorist group ETA.

Hulu

True stories: The five-part series “City So Real” (TV-14) is filmmaker Steve James’ multifaceted portrait of modern Chicago.

Episodes from the new seasons of “This Is Us” (TV-14) and the sitcoms “Superstore” (TV-14) and “American Housewife” (TV-PG) stream a day after their network TV debuts.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller, the documentary “The Soul of America” (2020, TV-14) puts today’s polarized culture in context of our past history and the fights for equality and civil rights. (All HBO platforms)

Crime thriller “Gomorrah: Seasons 1 and 2” (Italy, 2014-2016, TV-MA, with subtitles), inspired by the nonfiction nook by Roberto Saviano, follows the power struggle in the criminal underworld of Southern Italy. (HBO Max)

Stand-up: “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” (2020, not rated). (HBO Max)

Other streams

Episodes of the new seasons of “This Is Us” (TV-14) and “Superstore” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts. (Peacock)

The documentary “Citizen Bio” (2020, TV-MA) digs into the underground world of biohacking and the mysterious death of one of its most notorious figures. (All Showtime platforms)

The witty British crime drama “New Tricks: Seasons 1-6” (2003-2009, TV-14) stars Amanda Redman as the commander of a team of retired detectives who reexamine unsolved crimes. (Britbox)

Eccentric teams of detectives investigate “perfect crimes” in the French mystery series “Perfect Murders” (France, TV-14, with subtitles). It’s new this month on MHz along with “Kieler Street” (Norway, TV-14, with subtitles), set in a town filled with criminals living under assumed identities. New episodes arrive Tuesdays. (MHz)