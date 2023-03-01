Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (2023, TV-MA), based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, traces the rise and sudden fall of a 1970s rock band from obscurity to superstardom. Drawing upon Fleetwood Mac’s career for inspiration, the limited series stars Riley Keough as singer-songwriter Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, frontman of the struggling L.A. band The Six. They become the charismatic lead singers whose tempestuous attraction adds the sex to the drugs and rock ‘n’ roll in their wild ride. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

Pedro Pascal dons the helmet once again for the third season of “The Mandalorian” (TV-14), the first and still most successful small screen spinoff of the “Star Wars” universe. Reunited with Grogu and headed for his home planet of Mandalore, their adventures bring them in contact with friends and adversaries old (returning guests Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff) and new. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

In Ruben Östlund’s scabrous satire “Triangle of Sadness” (2022, R, with subtitles; read the review here), a pair of celebrity models join a luxury cruise for the pampered rich and are shipwrecked thanks to a sudden storm and an unhinged captain (Woody Harrelson). Dolly De Leon stands out as the ship’s maid who turns the tables with her survival skills. It won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is Oscar nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay. (Hulu)

“M3GAN” (2023, PG-13; read our review here) is a lifelike robotic doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be both playmate and protector for Cady (Violet McGraw), the orphaned niece of its inventor (Allison Williams). The film leans into the creepiness of the not-quite-human doll turned killer bodyguard, and producer/co-writer James Wan helps bring a light touch to the gallows humor. Also available in a TV-MA version. (Peacock)

Advertising

Filmmaker James Gray draws on his own adolescence for “Armageddon Time” (2022, R), a coming-of-age drama about a Jewish boy (Michael Banks Repeta) in 1980s Queens who faces prejudice and social inequity when he’s enrolled in a private school with the children of the privileged. Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins co-star. (Peacock)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Inspired by real events, Sarah Polley’s ensemble drama “Women Talking” (2022, PG-13; read our review here) earned Oscar nominations for best picture and adapted screenplay. It also comes to Prime Video next week.

Netflix

The British quiz show “Cheat: Season 1” (TV-14) makes bluffing a part of the competition.

Hulu

British conspiracy thriller “Wreck: Season 1” (not rated) mixes comedy and horror through its mystery set aboard a giant cruise ship.

Two strangers travel together to take part in a life-after-death experiment in the science fiction road movie “Next Exit” (2022, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Hart plays himself in “Die Hart” (2023, not rated), a comedy built around his odyssey to become an action star.

Peacock

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge star in “Spoiler Alert” (2023, PG-13), a romantic drama based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir of his partner’s cancer.