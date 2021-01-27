Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek play police detectives whose hunt for a serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles tips into obsession in “The Little Things” (2021, R). Jared Leto co-stars in the psychological thriller from director John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”), which was initially produced as a theatrical release and now makes its debut on HBO Max.

A young widow (Carey Mulligan) and a self-taught archeologist (Ralph Fiennes) in 1939 England embark on “The Dig” (2021, PG-13) when they excavate what turns into a major archaeological find on the woman’s estate. Based on a true story, the understated British drama also includes Lily James and Johnny Flynn. (Netflix)

Another true story, Australian drama “Penguin Bloom” (2021, not rated) stars Naomi Watts as a neuroscience nurse and mother of three who struggles after she’s left paralyzed from a near-fatal accident. (Netflix)

International pick: Diane Kruger won the best actress prize at Cannes for “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017, R, with subtitles), an intimate thriller that plays out against the culture of white nationalism in Germany. (Amazon Prime)

Binge alert: My vote for the best high school show ever made, “Freaks and Geeks” (1999-2000, TV-PG) launched the careers of Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel, among others. Set in 1980, the one-season wonder streams with its original soundtrack restored and episodes in proper order. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Mel Gibson plays a weary, bitter Santa Claus and Walton Goggins is a hit man hired to kill this grizzled Chris Cringle in the comic thriller “Fatman” (2021, R).

Netflix

Two Brooklyn-raised siblings connect with their Hawaiian heritage during a summer adventure in rural Oahu in the family-friendly “Finding ‘Ohana” (2021, not rated), starring Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono.

Streaming TV: “Outlander: Season 4” (TV-MA) journeys from 18th-century Scotland to the Colonies just before the American Revolution.

Kid stuff: “Go Dog Go: Season 1” (TV-Y) turns the classic kids book by P.D. Eastman into an animated series.

Amazon Prime Video

The award-winning indie drama “Compliance” (2012, R), inspired by real events, pushes blind obedience to authority to extremes.

The great character actor Harry Dean Stanton takes his first and only leading role as a laconic man confronted with his mortality in the modest and engaging “Lucky” (2017, not rated).

Hulu

The documentary “Notturno” (Italy, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) chronicles the lives of people trying to survive the civil wars and ISIS attacks in the Middle East.

HBO Max

Streaming TV: A new special episode of the Emmy-winning drama “Euphoria” (2021, TV-MA) is now available and the multinational thriller “Possessions: Season 1” (Israel/France, not rated, with subtitles), about a French expatriate in Israel who is charged with her husband’s murder, debuts with new episodes each Thursday.

Disney+

“Dinosaurs: Complete Series” (1991-1994, TV-PG) reimagines the classic family sitcom with dinosaurs (created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) in the modern world.

Other streams

Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con who becomes an unlikely father figure to an abandoned boy in the redemption drama “Palmer” (2021, R). (Apple TV+)

Two half-brothers meet for the first time when they inherit a failing hotel after their father’s death in “Réunions: Season 1” (France, with subtitles). All episodes are now streaming. (Acorn TV)