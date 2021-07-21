Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Last Letter From Your Lover” (2021, TV-MA), based on the novel by Jojo Moyes, is a romantic drama that straddles two eras. Shailene Woodley stars as Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist who engages in a secret affair in the 1960s. Felicity Jones plays a modern-day journalist who falls into her own romance after she discovers Stirling’s secret love letters and chases the mystery. (Netflix)

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” (South Korea, TV-MA, with subtitles), a feature-length spinoff of the hit Netflix series, tells the story of Ashin (Jun Ji-hyun), the mysterious heir of the village tribe that battled the undead in the second season, and the origins of the resurrection plant that began the chaos. (Netflix)

The award-winning New Zealand drama “Cousins” (2021, TV-MA) takes on the racism and hardships faced by Maori people through the story of three cousins who were separated in youth and reunite as adults. (Netflix)

“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” (2021, TV-MA) delves into the music festival that was supposed to honor the idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead collapsed into riots, looting and sexual assaults. (HBO Max)

“Turner & Hooch: Season 1” (TV-PG), a sequel to the 1989 action comedy, stars Josh Peck as an uptight deputy U.S. marshal who inherits a giant unruly dog. New episodes each Wednesday. (Disney+)

The second season of the comedy “Ted Lasso” (TV-MA), with Jason Sudeikis, arrives a week after the first season was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Norman Lear’s landmark sitcom “All in the Family: Complete Series” (1971-1979), starring Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker, plus spinoffs “Maude: Seasons 1-2” (1972-1974) and “Good Times: Seasons 1-2” (1974-1975) and the original “One Day at a Time: Seasons 1-2” (1975-1977) stream free with ads. All TV-PG. (IMDbTV)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Chris Rock takes the lead in “Spiral” (2021, R), the new installment in the “Saw” horror franchise, as a police detective on the trail of a grisly string of murders. Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson co-star. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

The documentary “9to5: The Story of a Movement” (2021, TV-MA) explores the 1970s organization of women office workers that inspired the movie “Nine to Five.”

Animation: The fantasy reboot “Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Season 1” (TV-PG) arrives from cult filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Hulu

Mary-Louise Parker is a newly widowed suburban mother who turns to dealing marijuana in the comedy “Weeds: Complete Series” (2005-2012, TV-MA).

Other streams

A pair of detectives take on a corrupt city in “Ultra City Smiths” (not rated), a stop-motion comedy featuring baby dolls playing grown-up characters. New episodes each Thursday. (AMC+)

Two new series debut on Starz: crime-drama prequel “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (TV-MA); and mystery thriller “The Deceived” (TV-MA) from Ireland. New episodes each Sunday. (Starz)

“Outlier: Season 1” (Norway, not rated, with subtitles) is a Nordic noir drama about a criminology student investigating a murder in her hometown. Complete series available. (Acorn TV)