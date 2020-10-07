Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (TV-MA), from “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan, adapts the Henry James classic “The Turn of the Screw” and updates it to 1980s England. “Hill House” actor Henry Thomas stars as a man who hires an American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) for his orphaned niece and nephew in his remote mansion. (Netflix)

“The Right Stuff: Season 1” (TV-14), based on the book by Tom Wolfe, retells the story of the American space program and the pilots who became America’s pioneering astronauts. Two episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Friday. (Disney+)

Ethan Hawke is John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird” (TV-MA), a limited series that weaves history and fiction to tell the story of a young boy (Joshua Caleb Johnson) who escapes enslavement and joins the abolitionist’s crusade. New episodes each Sunday. (All Showtime platforms)

American indie drama “Charm City Kings” (2020, R), about a 14-year-old boy (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) drawn into a notorious group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders, won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance. (HBO Max)

The sixth and final season of the Canadian series “Schitt’s Creek” (TV-MA) made a comedy awards sweep at the Emmy Awards this year. (Netflix)

Peacock TV adds the complete run of the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” (TV-PG), starring Amy Poehler, and all 46 seasons of “Saturday Night Live” (TV-14), with episodes of the new season streaming a day after their respective network debuts.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Colin Firth and Julie Walters star in “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), adapted from the beloved children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and Louis Gossett Jr. is “The Cuban” (2020, not rated), an elderly musician with Alzheimer’s.

Netflix

Adam Sandler stars with Kevin James and Kenan Thompson in the comedy horror film “Hubie Halloween” (2020, not rated).

A struggling playwright (Radha Blank) reinvents herself as a rapper in the hip-hop comedy “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (2020, not rated).

True stories: The documentary feature “Dolly Parton: Here I Am” (2020, not rated) profiles the American music legend; and the reality series “Deaf U: Season 1” (not rated) follows a group of deaf students, including Everett’s Cheyenna Clearbrook, at Gallaudet University.

Amazon Prime Video

The first pair of original horror features in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series are now available: “The Lie” (2018, R), with Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King, and sci-fi thriller “Black Box” (2020), with Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie.

Streaming TV: The fourth and final season of “Mr. Robot” (2019, TV-MA) brings the strangest conspiracy thriller on TV to a close.

Hulu

Three Clive Barker short stories make up the horror anthology feature “Books of Blood” (2020, TV-MA), starring Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Anna Friel. (Hulu)

Peacock TV

The British crime comedy “Code 404” (2020, not rated) stars Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham.

All eight “Harry Potter” (PG/PG-13) movies are available to stream for the month of October only.

Other streams

The documentary series “The Comedy Store” (TV-MA) surveys the legacy of the famous comedy club. New episodes on Sundays. (All Showtime platforms)

Kate Elliot stars in the psychological mystery “The Gulf” (2019, not rated), a limited series from New Zealand. All six episodes on Acorn TV.