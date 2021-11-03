Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Harder They Fall” (2021, R) draws from real-life characters of the Old West to tell a fictional story of outlaw leader Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who reunites his gang to take out an old enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The revenge thriller, directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, is a classic Western with contemporary music and a star-studded cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield. (Netflix)

The biographical drama “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain“ (2021, PG-13) stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the eccentric British artist who became famous in the 1880s for his playful, almost psychedelic paintings of cats. Claire Foy and Andrea Riseborough co-star. (Amazon Prime Video)

Show caption

Tom Hanks plays a robotics engineer in a post-apocalyptic future who creates a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to look after his dog in “Finch” (2021, PG-13). The science-fiction drama follows the three on an odyssey across the American wasteland. (Apple TV+)

“Dalgliesh: Season 1” (not rated) stars Bertie Carvel as the enigmatic detective and poet Adam Dalgliesh in a new British mysteries series based on the novels by P.D. James and set in 1970s England. Two episodes are available; new episodes on Mondays. (Acorn TV)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A mysterious man (Winston Duke) interviews souls to determine which will get a chance to be reborn on Earth in the metaphysical drama “Nine Days” (2021, R). Also on DVD.

Advertising

Netflix

Keira Knightley is a songwriter and Mark Ruffalo a music producer who helps develop her sound in “Begin Again” (2013, R).

The Christmas movies begin with the romantic comedy “Love Hard” (2021, TV-14), with Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet. Too soon?

International TV: “Glória: Season 1” (Portugal, TV-MA, with subtitles) is an espionage drama set amid the Cold War machinations of 1968 Portugal.

True crime: “Catching Killers: Season 1” (TV-MA) spotlights the investigators behind infamous serial-killer cases.

Amazon Prime Video

Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton star in the action thriller “American Assassin” (2017, R).

The eight-episode reality series “Tampa Baes: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows a group of young lesbian friends in a gay hot spot on the Florida shoreline.

Advertising

Hulu

The four-part series “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition” (TV-14) looks at traditions through the lens of a different immigrant culture and city, such as Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

HBO Max

“Head of the Class: Season 1” (TV-G) reboots the 1980s sitcom with Isabella Gomez in the role of the inspirational teacher of a group of overachieving high school students.

Apple TV+

A scientist taps into the brains of the dead in the limited series “Dr. Brain” (South Korea, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles) from filmmaker Kim Jee-woon. New episodes on Fridays.

Kid stuff: Jack McBrayer hosts “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show: Season 1” (TV-Y).

Other streams

Elijah Wood plays the FBI analyst who interviewed Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) after his conviction in “No Man of God” (2021, not rated). (AMC+)

Judge Judy Sheindlin takes her daytime reality court series to streaming in “Judy Justice” (not rated). New shows with real-life cases debut every weekday. Free with ads. (IMDbTV)