Here's what's new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Paolo Sorrentino writes and directs “The Hand of God” (Italy, 2021, R, with subtitles), a semi-autobiographical drama about a teenage boy (Filippo Scotti) looking to find his place in the world in 1980s Naples. The filmmaker combines light comedy, family drama, big dreams and vibrant characters with the landscape of Naples and a tribute to filmmaker Federico Fellini. (Netflix)

The animated comedy “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (2021, PG) is a buddy film about an awkward kid (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who programs a giddily malfunctioning robot toy (Zach Galifianakis) to be his best friend. Along with the zippy comedy is a commentary about kids in the social media age. (HBO Max and Disney+)

“Station Eleven” (TV-MA), based on a novel by Emily St. John Mandel, is an epic limited series that spans decades, jumping between the years before a devastating pandemic to a post-apocalyptic world where the survivors try to create a new life. Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel star. Three episodes available; new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) plays a loving husband and father who hides his terminal illness with a radical proposal in “Swan Song” (2021, R), a science-fiction drama about memory, loss, sacrifice and identity. (Apple TV+)

A separated, often contentious couple (James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan) end up living in the same house during the early months of the pandemic in “Together” (2021, R). (Hulu)

Will Forte and Kristen Wiig reunite for “MacGruber: Season 1” (TV-MA), a spinoff of the “Saturday Night Live” spoof of the 1980s action series “MacGyver.” All eight episodes available. (Peacock)

The fantasy adventure “The Witcher” (TV-MA) settles in with a more straightforward story line in its second season. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in “The Last Duel” (2021, R), a medieval drama based on the true story of the last royally sanctioned duel to the death in France. Ridley Scott directs a screenplay by Damon, Ben Affleck (who co-stars) and Nicole Holofcener.

Tom Hardy returns in superhero movie sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021, PG-13).

Netflix

Gary Oldman won an Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” (2017, PG-13).

Amazon Prime Video

The romantic comedy “With Love: Season 1” (TV-PG) stars Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato as siblings looking for love across five holidays.

Hulu

The science-fiction thriller “Mother/Android” (2021, R) stars Chloë Grace Moretz as an expectant mother fleeing a war between humanity and artificial intelligence.

Other streams

“Crime: Season 1” (not rated) features Dougray Scott as a troubled police detective searching for a missing girl. It’s based on the novel by Irvine Welsh. All episodes are streaming. (BritBox)

“Close to Me: Season 1” (not rated), starring Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston, is about a woman who loses a year from her memory. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+ and Sundance Now)

The horror series “Firebite: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows two Indigenous hunters fighting a colony of vampires in the Australian desert. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

“The Larkins: Season 1” (not rated) is a new adaptation of “The Darling Buds of May” about a British family in the 1950s countryside of Kent. New episodes on Mondays. (Acorn TV)