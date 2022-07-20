Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Anthony and Joe Russo leave the MCU to write and direct “The Gray Man” (2022, PG-13), a globe-trotting action thriller starring Ryan Gosling as a CIA agent in possession of dangerous secrets and Chris Evans as the sociopathic assassin sent to kill him. Streams a week after a limited theatrical release. (Netflix)

“Anything’s Possible” (2022, PG-13) is a modern coming-of-age story about a high school girl (Eva Reign) embarking on her senior year after transitioning from male to female and a classmate (Abubakr Ali) who develops a crush on her. The teenage characters of this romantic drama navigate issues of gender and identity while struggling with young love. (Prime Video)

“Happening” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), based on the novel by Annie Ernaux, follows a student (Anamaria Vartolomei) who becomes pregnant and confronts the realities of securing an abortion in 1960s France, when it was still illegal. It won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. (AMC+)

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward are “The Last Movie Stars” (TV-MA) in the limited series documentary from filmmaker Ethan Hawke. It profiles the actors’ personal lives and 50-year marriage and chronicles their screen careers and their long partnership as artists and in their philanthropic endeavors over six hourlong episodes. All episodes available. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes are wealthy Americans in Morocco who cover up the accidental killing of a young boy in “The Forgiven” (2022, R). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

International TV: the limited series anthology “The House of Dark Secrets” (Argentina, 2015, TV-MA, with subtitles) and animated comedy “Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2” (Poland, TV-MA) offer overseas horror.

Hulu

True stories: “Aftershock” (2022, not rated) looks at the crisis in maternity mortality and the disproportionate number of American Black women that die in childbirth.

In the political satire “The Hater” (2022, not rated), a liberal Democrat (Joey Ally, also the filmmaker) sets out to defeat her childhood nemesis, a Republican candidate, in a conservative Texas town.

HBO Max

“Godzilla” (2014, PG-13) re-imagines Japan’s king of the monsters as an American spectacle featuring the thunder lizard as an elemental creature defending the Earth from other monsters.

Two estranged friends in Miami form a female rap group in the comedy “Rap Sh!t: Season 1” (TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

The British boxing drama “Prizefighter” (2022, not rated) stars Matt Hookings as a working-class fighter at the turn of the 19th-century England.

Paramount+

True stories: “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie” (2022, TV-PG) looks at the story behind the iconic pop song and its legacy over the decades.

Other streams

The family friendly drama “Best Foot Forward: Season 1” (TV-G) follows the journey of a 12-year-old boy with a prosthetic leg as he attends middle school. All episodes streaming. (Apple TV+)

The legal drama “Showtrial: Season 1” (not rated) is a limited series from England that revolves around a high-profile murder trial. (AMC+ and Sundance Now)