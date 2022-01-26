Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Julian Fellowes, creator of the British series “Downton Abbey,” goes stateside for “The Gilded Age” (TV-14). Set in 1880s New York City, the “upstairs downstairs” melodrama takes on the collision of old money and new wealth in the changing face of American high society. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are sisters with inherited wealth and Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon are their nouveau riche neighbors trying to break into New York society. New episodes on Sundays. (HBO Max)

The limited-series espionage thriller “In From the Cold” (TV-MA) stars Margarita Levieva as an American single mother whose past life as a Russian spy catches up with her. The action series puts her back in the field while flashbacks show her origins as the survivor of a secret KGB program that gave her enhanced abilities. (Netflix)

The mystery comedy “The Afterparty: Season 1” (TV-MA) plays out the events of a murder at a high school reunion from the different perspectives of the attendees, each in a different genre style. The series from Chris Miller, who was born in Everett, and Phil Lord stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, and Ilana Glazer. Three episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye“ (2021, PG-13), about the scandal that toppled the evangelical empire she built with Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) and her redemptive journey that made her an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. (HBO Max)

Netflix

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1” (TV-MA), a parody of paranoid crime thrillers, follows a heartbroken, wine-guzzling shut-in (Kristen Bell) who thinks she saw a murder.

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1” (TV-MA) turns the nonfiction podcast into a streaming series.

Kevin James stars in “Home Team” (2022, PG) as a former NFL head coach who takes on a new challenge: a team of 12-year-olds.

Amazon Prime Video

“The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1” (2022, TV-MA) turns the cult role-playing streaming show “Critical Role” into an animated fantasy adventure with a comic twist.

Hulu

Episodes of the new ABC drama “Promised Land: Season 1” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts.

HBO Max

Jack Bannon is Alfred Pennyworth, former Special Forces soldier and future butler to Bruce Wayne, in “Pennyworth: Seasons 1-2” (TV-MA), a prequel series set in post-World War II London.

The horror film “Malignant” (2021, R), from director James Wan, stars Annabelle Wallis as a woman whose waking nightmares of grisly murders are actually visions of real events.

Other streams

The animated “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild: Season 1” (2022, PG) continues the adventures begun in the “Ice Age” movies. (Disney+)

In “Billions: Season 6” (TV-MA), Corey Stoll takes over from Damian Lewis as a new hedge fund manager targeted by the U.S. attorney (Paul Giamatti). (Showtime Anytime)

The adult animated comedy “Doomlands: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows a mobile bar in the post-apocalyptic wastelands. Free with ads. (Roku Channel)

“Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” (2021) profiles the life and career of the iconic actor. (AMC+ and Shudder)