Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Controversy accompanies the fifth season of “The Crown” (TV-MA) as Peter Morgan’s epic series dramatizing the life of Queen Elizabeth II moves into the 1990s, with the troubled marriage and divorce of Charles and Diana the least of the scandals plaguing the royal family as the queen resists modernizing the monarchy. Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. (Netflix)

Emily Blunt plays an aristocratic Englishwoman who treks through the frontier of 1890s America on a mission of vengeance with a Pawnee scout (Chaske Spencer) in “The English” (2022, TV-14). The gritty limited series sends the unlikely duo through the violent unsettled west to a murder mystery in a frontier town. New episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

A seemingly happy housewife (Florence Pugh) suspects there is a dark secret behind their exclusive desert community in “Don’t Worry Darling” (2022, R), a psychological thriller with echoes of David Lynch and “The Stepford Wives” and an uncomfortably contemporary relevance under its 1950s modernist setting. (HBO Max) (Read our review here.)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022, PG) stars Lesley Manville as a modest cleaning lady in 1950s London who celebrates a sudden windfall with a dream trip to Paris to buy a Dior gown. Isabelle Huppert and Jason Isaacs star in the bubbly, family-friendly comedy. (Peacock) (Read our review here.)

Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in “Causeway” (2022, R) as a military veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury who befriends another wounded soul (Brian Tyree Henry) while adjusting to civilian life. (Apple TV+) (Read our review here.)

Advertising

“My Father’s Dragon” (2022, PG), an animated fantasy from the director of “The Secret of Kells,” sends a lonely Irish boy to a magical island to rescue a young dragon. (Netflix)

As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuts in theaters, director Ryan Coogler’s award-winning debut feature “Fruitvale Station” (2013, R) streams on Hulu and HBO Max.

Too soon? The first Christmas movies of the season arrive this week, including the romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas” (2022, TV-PG) with Lindsay Lohan on Netflix, the “Groundhog Day” riff “Christmas on Repeat” (2022, not rated) and Italy-set romantic comedy “My Christmas Fiancé” (2022, not rated) on Hulu, and a collection of Hallmark Christmas movies on Peacock.

Prime Video

James Corden and Sally Hawkins star in “Mammals: Season 1” (2022, TV-14), a darkly comic drama about modern relationships.

HBO Max

“Say Hey, Willie Mays!” (2022, TV-14) surveys the life of the baseball legend and his superstardom during a transformative era of the Black American experience.

Peacock

Based on a true story, “The Silent Twins” (2022, R) stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as sisters who create their own, private fantasy world to escape the reality of their lives. (Read our review here.)

“The Calling: Season 1” (TV-MA), created by David E. Kelley, follows a religious NYPD detective (Jeff Wilbusch) as an investigation shakes his faith.

Other streams

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton star in the prequel series “Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes on Sundays. (Starz