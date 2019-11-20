Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip in the third season of the lavish historical Netflix drama “The Crown.” Helena Bonham Carter is brilliant casting as Princess Margaret; 10 episodes streaming on Netflix.

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein play overachieving students who throw caution to the wind on the last night of high school in the raunchy and smart buddy-comedy “Booksmart” (2019, R). Streaming on Hulu.

The music of Bruce Springsteen crosses the Atlantic in “Blinded by the Light” (2019, PG-13), a rousing high-school drama about identity and the creative spirit in a small factory town in 1980s England. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

The Netflix Original anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Season 1” dramatizes the stories behind the singer/songwriter’s iconic songs; eight episodes on Netflix.

Holiday trimmings: Vanessa Hudgens stars in the Netflix Original film “The Knight Before Christmas” (2019, not rated), a seasonal romance with a time-traveling medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse). Amazon Prime Video presents the animated “Costume Quest: Christmas Special” and the Muppet TV specials “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” (1977) and “The Christmas Toy” (1986).

Classic pick: Henry Fonda takes a rare role as a coldblooded killer in “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968, PG-13), Sergio Leone’s epic tribute to the American Western. On Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG) brings the animated kid series to the big screen for a family-friendly live-action adventure.

Netflix

“Suffragette” (2015, PG-13) takes on the violent struggle for women’s voting rights in Britain in the early 20th century. Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan and Helena Bonham Carter star.

True stories: “Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator” (2019, not rated) profiles the disgraced founder of hot yoga.

Amazon Prime Video

The first “Thor” (2011, PG-13), starring Chris Hemsworth, the World War II-era “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011, PG-13), with Chris Evans, and “The Avengers” (2012, PG-13) are now streaming.

True stories: “Artifishal” (2019, not rated) looks at the unintended harm of fish farming on wild salmon.

Hulu

Streaming TV: British limited-series dramas “The Accident” (2019), starring Sarah Lancashire, and “Apple Tree Yard” (2017, TV-MA), with Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin, make their stateside debuts.

HBO Now

The 50th season of “Sesame Street” is now underway with new episodes Saturday mornings.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Blinded by the Light,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Indian Horse.”