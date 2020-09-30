Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer star in “The Boys in the Band” (2020, R), a new revival of the groundbreaking 1968 play about the lives of gay friends in the era before the Stonewall riots and AIDS. (Netflix)

The true-crime documentary “The Wilderness of Error” (TV-MA) reexamines the case of a Green Beret physician convicted in 1979 of murdering his family. The first three episodes of the limited series are available; the final two episodes arrive Saturday. (Hulu)

Documentary director Kristen Johnson films mock death scenes with her elderly father in “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (2020, PG-13) to help him face death. This unconventional documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. (Netflix)

“Monsterland: Season 1” (not rated), based on the stories of Nathan Ballingrud, is a horror anthology featuring people across the country confronting werewolves, fallen angels, mermaids and other fantastical creatures. (Hulu)

The hourlong “South Park: The Pandemic Special” (2020, TV-MA) streams a day after its cable debut. (HBO Max)

With the fall TV season delayed, why not check the final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy “The Good Place” (2019-2020, TV-14), with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, or the second-act sitcom “The Unicorn: Season 1” (2019-2020, TV-PG), with Walton Goggins as a widower father ready to start dating again. (Netflix)

Classic pick: William Powell and Myrna Loy sparkle in “The Thin Man” (1934) as the playfully-in-love couple solving a murder between cocktails. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A woman (Sally Hawkins) suffering from schizophrenia finds an unexpected connection with a fellow patient (David Thewlis) in the compassionate comic drama “Eternal Beauty” (2020, R).

Netflix

Lily Collins stars in “Emily in Paris: Season 1” (not rated), a romantic comedy from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star.

The three-episode documentary series “Whose Vote Counts, Explained” (TV-PG) takes a deep dive into the election process.

Julian Dennison and Sam Neill become unlikely outlaws in the sweetly eccentric comedy “Hunt for the Wilderpeople“ (2016, PG-13) from Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).

“Song Exploder: Season 1” (not rated) features world-famous musicians discussing the birth of their most famous songs.

Amazon Prime Video

Available for the month of October only are the award-winning miniseries “The Loudest Voice” (2019, TV-MA), starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes, and the Australian murder mystery “Mystery Road: Season 1” (2018, not rated), with Aaron Pedersen and Judy Davis.

Hulu

New episodes of the NBC quarantine comedy “Connecting …” (not rated) and the fourth season of the anthology crime show “Fargo” (TV-MA), this year starring Chris Rock, arrive a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max / HBO Now

“Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13) stars Michael B. Jordan as civil-rights attorney Bryan Stevenson fighting to free a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) on death row. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The two-part drama “The Comey Rule” (TV-MA) stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump. (Showtime Anytime)

Paul Rudd narrates the natural-history documentary series “Tiny World” (TV-G). (Apple TV+)