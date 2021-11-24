Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) returns to the film footage shot during the making of the album “Let It Be” for his celebratory portrait of the Beatles during a period of upheaval in “The Beatles: Get Back” (2021, TV-PG). It runs over seven hours in three parts starting on Thanksgiving. (Disney+)

Show caption

In “Hawkeye: Season 1” (TV-14), the latest small-screen spinoff from the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe, the arrow-slinging Avenger (Jeremy Renner) mentors young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), also from the Marvel comics. Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh co-star. Two episodes are available; new episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

Show caption

The limited series “True Story” (TV-MA) stars Kevin Hart as a world-famous comedian performing in his hometown of Philadelphia and Wesley Snipes as his older brother who pulls him into trouble that puts everything he’s accomplished on the line. (Netflix)

Show caption

“Pig” (2021, R) features Nicolas Cage in a committed, compelling performance as a recluse in the Oregon forests who goes on a mission of revenge when his beloved truffle-hunting pig is kidnapped. (Hulu)

Halle Berry directs and stars in the redemptive sports drama “Bruised” (2021, R) as a disgraced MMA fighter given one more chance at a major match when the son she gave up as an infant shows up. (Netflix)

Advertising

The documentary “Becoming Cousteau” (2021, PG-13), from filmmaker Liz Garbus, looks at the life, career and legacy of celebrity oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. (Disney+)

Holiday trimmings

The Christmas movies come out in force this week. “A Castle for Christmas” (2021, TV-G) offers holiday romance with Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, and “A Boy Called Christmas” (2021, PG) is a family adventure starring Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins and Kristen Wiig. (Netflix)

For kids, there’s the animated holiday musical “Robin Robin” (2021, G), about a bird raised by burglar mice (Netflix), and the live-action comedy “A Loud House Christmas” (2021, TV-G), based on the animated Nickelodeon series (Paramount+).

And for a Scrooge-ier pick, the documentary ” ’Twas the Fight Before Christmas” (2021, R) looks at the contentious battle over a lavish neighborhood Christmas display in Northern Idaho. (Apple TV+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jessica Chastain is Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2021, PG-13), a drama about the scandal and redemption of the Christian evangelist.

Netflix

The new cooking competition series “School of Chocolate: Season 1” (TV-PG) sends eight top dessert chefs to school with world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon.

Advertising

HBO Max

Based on a true story, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” (2019, TV-MA) stars Frankie Faison as an African American veteran with bipolar disorder who was killed by police officers in his own home.

The four-part documentary series “Black and Missing” (TV-MA) follows activists Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they bring awareness to Black missing-persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.

Other streams

The kids are all grown up in “South Park: Post COVID” (2021, TV-MA), an animated special that takes place in the future. (Paramount+)

The second season of the “Saved by the Bell” (TV-14) reboot and the new animated kids show “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” (TV-Y7) debut. (Peacock)