Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Julia Garner plays a personal assistant to a powerful executive (unnamed and largely unseen yet a provocative presence) in “The Assistant” (2019, R), a drama of power dynamics and abuse in a toxic work environment. (Hulu)

Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in “Radioactive” (2019, PG-13), a drama about the life and achievements of the pioneering physicist and chemist. Sam Riley plays her husband and fellow scientist Pierre. (Amazon Prime Video)

The documentary limited series “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia” (2020, not rated) looks at the Mafia’s power in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s and the federal government’s campaign to take down the mob. (Netflix)

The 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” (2020, TV-MA) charts the rise of the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Michael Jordan in the 1990s. (Netflix)

The documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (2020, PG) profiles the civil rights activist and Georgia congressman who recently passed away. (Cable On Demand and VOD)

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jeff Daniels writes and stars in the drama “Guest Artist” (2019, not rated) as a disillusioned playwright who meets an enthusiastic young fan.

Debuting direct to VOD is investigative-journalism drama “Most Wanted” (2020, not rated), with Josh Hartnett, and thriller “The Rental” (2020, R), with Allison Brie and Dan Stevens.

Netflix

Joey King returns for the teen romantic-comedy sequel “The Kissing Booth 2” (2020, TV-14).

“Spotlight” (2015, R), the story of The Boston Globe reporters who uncovered the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child molestation by priests, won the Oscar for best picture.

Kid stuff: Magical cookies turn people into animals in “Animal Crackers” (China, 2020, TV-Y7), featuring the voices of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Amazon Prime Video

A veteran CIA officer (James Purefoy) and a rookie field agent (Eréndira Ibarra) go after Mexico’s most powerful drug lord in “El Candidato: Season 1” (Mexico, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Advertising

Prime Video and Hulu

The documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” (2019, R) looks at the complicated relationship between singer/songwriter/poet Leonard Cohen and Norwegian artist Marianne Ihlen.

Hulu

Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson and Christopher Plummer star in “The Last Full Measure” (2019, R), a war drama based on a true story of heroism.

HBO Max

Cynthia Erivo earned Oscar nominations for best actress and original song for “Harriet” (2019, PG-13), based on the life of Harriet Tubman, available on all HBO platforms.

Other streams

Brittany Grady stars as an aspiring singer-songwriter in “Little Voice: Season 1” (TV-MA), featuring original songs by co-creator Sara Bareilles. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” (2019, PG) — starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson — was nominated for six Oscars. (Starz)

“Rogue Trip: Season 1” (not rated), co-produced by National Geographic, is a travel series through unexpected locations. (Disney+)

The Summer Olympic Games have been postponed, but you can revel in the glories of past games in “100 Years of Olympic Films: 1912-2012,” a collection of 53 feature-length and short documentaries. (Criterion Channel)