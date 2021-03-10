Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The half-hour teen dramedy “Genera+ion: Season 1” (TV-14), set in a Southern California high school, follows a diverse group of students exploring their limits and their sexuality. While the issues may be familiar, it plays out in a culture more open to expressing sexual identity. Three episodes are now available; new episodes arrive each Thursday. (HBO Max)

The hand-painted animated feature “Bombay Rose” (India, 2021, PG-13) is a romantic drama of two outsiders — a Muslim refugee and a Hindi girl escaping an arranged marriage — who dream of a Bollywood movie escape in the poverty of Mumbai. Available in English and Hindi language versions. (Netflix)

Jennifer Garner produces and stars in “Yes Day” (2021, PG), a family comedy based on the children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal about overprotective parents who reconnect with their kids and their own youth when they say “yes” to everything their children suggest for a day. (Netflix)

The 14-hour documentary series “Women Make Film” (2018, not rated), from director Mark Cousins, explores the art of moviemaking and storytelling — through history and across the globe — entirely through the work of women filmmakers. (Criterion Channel)

Foreign-language pick: “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (Italy, 1971, R, with subtitles), the story of a wealthy Jewish family persecuted by Italy’s fascist government in the 1930s, won the best-foreign-film Oscar in 1972. (Amazon Prime)

Netflix

Science-fiction thriller “The One: Season 1” (TV-MA) is set in a near future where DNA testing can match people with their perfect romantic partner.

Amazon Prime Video

Liam Neeson plays a reformed criminal who is double-crossed by corrupt cops in the crime thriller “Honest Thief” (2020, PG-13).

Hulu

An Angolan immigrant reunites his family in New York after years of separation in the indie drama “Farewell Amor” (2020, not rated).

The documentary “kid 90” (2021) uses video footage that “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye shot in the 1990s to look at the lives of former child stars.

Streaming TV: New episodes of the fourth season of “Good Girls” (TV-14) stream the day after their respective network debuts. Also new: the complete high school drama “My So-Called-Life” (1994-1995, TV-14) and college dramedy “Felicity” (1998-2002, TV-14).

HBO Max

“South ParQ Vaccination Special” (2021, TV-MA) is the first new episode of the satirical animated comedy this year.

The limited run of powerful drama “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R) ends this weekend.

Other streams

The documentary “Own the Room” (2021, TV-14) profiles five student entrepreneurs at an international business competition. (Disney+)

“63 Up” (2019, not rated) is the ninth installment of the landmark documentary series following the lives of 14 people across the social spectrum. (BritBox)

The espionage drama “Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows a Spanish socialite turned international spy in 1930s Europe. All nine episodes are available. (Peacock)

Two Finnish women in London are brought together in the murder mystery “Cold Courage: Season 1” (Finland, not rated, with subtitles). Three episodes are available; new episodes each Thursday. (AMC+)

Seattle film festivals

There’s still time to catch two local film festivals that have turned to streaming. The ninth annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival, in partnership with Northwest Film Forum, runs through Sunday, March 14. It ends with “Closing Night: Collective Memory, Community Spaces,” a look at the past, present and future of historical ethnic enclaves — Chinatowns, Koreatowns, Little Saigons. For schedule information, tickets and streaming access, go to seattleaaff.org/2021.

The 26th annual Seattle Jewish Film Festival, a program of the Stroum Jewish Community Center, continues virtually through Thursday, March 18, with comedies, love stories, tales of triumph and more. For details, see seattlejewishfilmfestival.org.