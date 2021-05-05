Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The TCM Classic Film Festival goes virtual this year, on both TCM and HBO Max. You can stream hosted features, short films, interviews, events and bonus featurettes from May 6-9. The opening-night film, “West Side Story” (1961), plays on both services with a cast reunion conversation.

Christopher Nolan’s high-concept thriller “Tenet” (2020, PG-13), starring John David Washington as a nameless agent on a mission to save the world, features spectacular set pieces and the most creative twist on time travel you’ve seen in the movies. (HBO Max)

A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s reunites in “Girls5eva: Season 1” (TV-MA). The comedy stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as the surviving members of a quintet attempting to engineer a comeback. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (Peacock)

A new comic-book series is now streaming. “Jupiter’s Legacy: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb as members of the first generation of superheroes colliding with their children (Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton) as they rewrite the rules for the modern world. (Netflix)

A mix of World War II adventure and supernatural thriller, “Shadow in the Cloud” (2021, R) stars Chloë Grace Moretz as an officer on a B-17 bomber with an all-male crew and a top-secret package. (Hulu)

“Little Fish” (2021), a romantic drama set in near-future Seattle, stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell as lovers struggling to hold on to their identities as they lose their memories in a global pandemic. (Hulu)

Daniel Craig is 007 in “Skyfall” (2012, PG-13), which digs into James Bond’s backstory and features one of the most purely cinematic action scenes of any Bond movie. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (2020, R), which earned an Oscar for Daniel Kaluuya’s performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, and crime thriller “The Little Things” (2021, R), with Denzel Washington, are available to rent on VOD. Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Netflix

The documentary “In Our Mothers’ Gardens” (2021, not rated) celebrates the strength of Black families through the relationship between mothers and daughters.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Denzel Washington earned an Oscar nomination as a self-destructive pilot with a substance abuse problem in “Flight” (2012, R).

Hulu

From New Zealand comes the folksy action comedy “The Legend of Baron To’a” (2020, TV-MA).

Kid stuff: “The Iron Giant” (1999, PG) is a magnificent and sweet sci-fi fairy tale of a boy and his giant robot buddy.

HBO Max

“That Damn Michael Che: Season 1” (TV-MA) is a comedy series from the “Saturday Night Live” star that uses sketches to explores topical themes.

Disney+

The animated “Star Wars” series “The Bad Batch: Season 1” (TV-PG) follows an exclusive squad of experimental clones. New episodes each Friday.

Other streams

An inventor and idealist (Justin Theroux) moves his family to rural Mexico in “The Mosquito Coast: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes each Friday. (Apple TV+)