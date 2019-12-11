Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019, R), another mix of history and fantasy from Quentin Tarantino, is a cinematic ode to late 1960s Los Angeles starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. It’s an Oscar front-runner and Golden Globe nominee. On Cable on Demand, VOD, disc and at Redbox.

Michael Bay directs Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix Original “6 Underground” (2019, R), a globe-trotting action adventure about an elite strike force from the screenwriters of “Deadpool.” Now streaming on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video picks up the ambitious space opera “The Expanse” from Syfy and continues the adventure with the fourth season, which takes the show into a whole new dimension. All 10 episodes now streaming.

Hailee Steinfeld adopts an alien robot on the run in the “Transformers” prequel “Bumblebee” (2018, PG-13). On Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Holiday trimmings: “Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father” is a raunchy holiday extravaganza from the British comedian. It’s new to Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader star in the horror film “It: Chapter 2” (2019, R). Constance Wu and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Lopez take the leads in the based-on-a-true-story crime drama “Hustlers” (2019, R). Also on disc and at Redbox.

Netflix

Streaming TV: The third season of “Outlander,” a sexy and smart historical drama based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon, arrives from Starz.

Amazon Prime Video

Casey Affleck directs and stars in “Light of My Life” (2019, R) as a father protecting his daughter (Anna Pniowsky) after an apocalypse.

Prime Video and Hulu

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Strathairn and Lorraine Toussaint star in the science-fiction superhero drama “Fast Color” (2018, PG-13).

Hulu

The third and final season of the teenage superhero series “Marvel’s Runaways” (TV-14) arrives in its entirety.

HBO Now

The documentary “Mel Brooks: Unwrapped” (2019, TV-14) looks back on the career of the 93-year-old comedy legend.

Other streams

Ten years after the end of the groundbreaking series “The L Word,” Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig return for “The L Word: Generation Q” on Showtime.

The six-part New Zealand detective thriller “The Gulf” (2019) makes its U.S. debut on Sundance Now. New episodes each Wednesday.

“Midsomer Murders: Series 21” (2019), the latest season of the British mystery series, makes its stateside debuts on both Acorn TV and Britbox.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “It: Chapter Two,” “Hustlers,” “Lucky Day.”