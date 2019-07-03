Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The third season of “Stranger Things,” the Netflix Original tribute to ’80s movies and pop culture, ushers the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, into a summer adventure with a new monster unleashed from the Upside Down. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.

The new Netflix Original limited series “The Last Czars” mixes documentary and dramatic re-creation to tell the story of Russia’s ruling Romanov family killed in the Russian Revolution. Six episodes on Netflix.

“Veronica Mars: Complete Original Series” (2004-2007), the offbeat young-adult mystery starring Kristen Bell as a high-school detective, is now on Hulu weeks before the series revival kicks off with new episodes.

Mike Leigh’s historical drama “Peterloo” (2019, PG-13) retells the true story of the 1819 Peterloo Massacre at a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester. On Amazon Prime Video.

Classic picks: Netflix presents four early features by Martin Scorsese: his feature debut, “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?” (1967, R); breakthrough film “Mean Streets” (1973, R), starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro; “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (1974, R), with Ellen Burstyn; and incendiary masterpiece “Taxi Driver” (1976, R), featuring De Niro and Jodie Foster.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Daisy Ridley plays “Ophelia” (2018, PG-13) in this feminist take on Hamlet. Available days after it debuts in select theaters.

Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell are “The Best of Enemies“ (2019, PG-13) in this civil-rights drama inspired by a true story. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Streaming TV: Perry Mattfield plays a disaffected, hard-drinking blind woman who turns detective in “In the Dark: Season 1,” on Netflix a week after ending on CW.

Amazon Prime Video

Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough star in the surreal thriller “Under the Silver Lake” (2019, R) from “It Follows” director David Robert Mitchell.

The Oscar-nominated documentary “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (2018, not rated) offers a poetic, kaleidoscopic look at the African-American community in a poor Alabama county. On Amazon Prime Video.

Hulu

The documentary “The Brink” (2019, not rated) profiles Stephen Bannon, the self-described American nationalist and former Trump adviser, in the wake the 2016 election.

HBO Now

Rami Malek won a best-actor Oscar for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy play best friends with a sinister plan in the slyly satirical teen killer thriller “Thoroughbreds” (2017, R).

New on disc this week

“The Best of Enemies,” “Escape Plan: The Extractors,” “Ophelia,” “The Public,” “Teen Spirit.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Best of Enemies,” “Escape Plan: The Extractors,” “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” “The Public.”