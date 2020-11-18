Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week



Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) presents “Small Axe” (TV-14), an anthology of five original films set over two decades in London’s West Indian community. The debut feature, “Mangrove,” tells the true story of The Mangrove Nine, a group of British Black activists arrested at a 1970 protest against police harassment. New films in the series arrive every Friday. (Amazon Prime Video)

Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown: Season 4” (TV-MA), which follows the British monarchy into the 1980s. In this season, the queen clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). (Netflix)

The fantasy epic “His Dark Materials” (TV-14), back for a second season, sends its young hero (Dafne Keen) to a whole new world while the battle continues in her own world. New episodes each Monday. (All HBO platforms)

The rapidly paced thriller “Run” (2020, PG-13) stars Sarah Paulson as the maniacally controlling mother of an isolated teenager (Kiera Allen) who flees when she discovers her mother’s dark secrets. (Hulu)

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the Australian-born singer Helen Reddy in “I Am Woman” (2020, TV-MA), a biographical drama named after her iconic hit song, which became an anthem for ’70s feminists. (Netflix)

“Loving” (2016, PG-13) stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, whose interracial marriage defied the racist laws of 1960s Virginia and was fought all the way to the Supreme Court. (Netflix)

True stories: The documentary series “The Reagans” (TV-PG) chronicles the political lives of Ronald (James Brolin) and Nancy (Judy Davis) Reagan. New episodes each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)

Holiday trimmings: Dolly Parton stars in the holiday drama “Christmas on the Square” (2020, not rated) and provides 14 original songs (Netflix); and the animated “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” (2020, TV-G) celebrates Life Day with Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids (Disney+).

News: HBO Max is now available on Amazon Fire devices. If you have HBO Now, you can upgrade at no extra cost.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019, PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic. Plus: superhero movie “The New Mutants” (2020, PG-13), with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy; acclaimed mother-daughter drama “Miss Juneteeth“ (2020, not rated), with Nicole Beharie; and “The Nest” (2020, R), with Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple imploding in 1980s England.

Netflix

The animated short film “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020) takes on grieving in the aftermath of a high school shooting.

True stories: “Voices of Fire” (not rated) follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church and its gospel choir.

Amazon Prime Video

The competition series “The Pack: Season 1” (TV-PG) sends 12 teams of dogs and their human companions on a global adventure.

Binge alert: Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the hospital sitcom “Scrubs: Complete Series” (2002-2010, TV-14).

Hulu

Ethan Hawke plays the legendary electrical engineer and pioneering inventor Nikola Tesla in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13).

Other streams

Will Smith leads the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” (TV-14). (HBO Max)

The limited series “Cold Call” (2019, not rated) stars Sally Lindsay as a single mother who seeks revenge after her life is upended by a telephone scam. (Sundance Now)