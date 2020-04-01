Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019, PG-13) brings the final trilogy in the odyssey begun by George Lucas in the original 1977 “Star Wars” to its conclusion with a roller-coaster ride of a science-fiction adventure. Cable On Demand and VOD, also on disc.

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice the elf brothers on a quest to resurrect their dead father in the Pixar animated fantasy “Onward” (2020, PG). Disney+ makes its available just weeks after it was in theaters.

The new Amazon Prime original series “Tales from the Loop” (2020, TV-Y), inspired by the work of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, is part science-fiction anthology and part family drama set in a town where a secret experimental facility makes the impossible a regular occurrence. Eight episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Céline Sciamma’s ravishing 18th-century drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles) is touching, nuanced and looks like it has been painted on the screen. It won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival and makes its streaming debut on Hulu.

If you’ve exhausted “The Office,” “30 Rock” or “The Good Place,” try the inventive ensemble comedy “Community: Complete Series” (2009-2015, TV-14), from creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”). It stars Joel McHale as a suspended lawyer leading a dysfunctional study group on a community college campus. Streaming on Netflix.

Advertising

Classic pick: Mel Brooks’ wildly funny spoof “Blazing Saddles” (1974, R) spins movie parody, cartoon slapstick and bathroom humor into comic gold. Streaming on Hulu.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

It’s Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) vs. George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) in “The Current War: Director’s Cut” (2019, PG-13).

Premium VOD: The award-winning indie drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (2020, R), about two teenage cousins who travel to New York City after an unintended pregnancy, is available for home rental at a premium rate.

Netflix

“The Death of Stalin” (2018, R), with Steve Buscemi and Michael Palin, re-imagines the scramble for power in the Soviet Union as a savage comedy.

Streaming TV: Laugh with “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (2020, not rated) and the fourth season of the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” (2020, TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

Time for a 007 festival? From Sean Connery in “Dr. No” (1962, PG) to Pierce Brosnan in “Die Another Day” (2002, PG-13), 21 James Bond films are now streaming in 4K high-definition format.

Advertising

Hulu

Idris Elba plays a driven London detective with a penchant for dispensing his own justice in the dark BBC crime drama “Luther: Compete Series” (2010-2019, TV-MA).

Other streams

The new Apple TV+ series “Home Before Dark” (2019, not rated), set in a fictional town in Washington state, dramatizes the real-life story of 9-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak (played by Brooklynn Prince). New episodes each Friday.

BritBox presents the U.S. debut of “The Mallorca Files” (2019), a lighthearted British crime drama set on the Spanish island.

New on disc this week

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Current War,” “Show Boat (Criterion Collection).”

Now available at Redbox

“The Current War,” “The Wave.”