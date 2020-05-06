Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019, PG-13) brings the final trilogy in the odyssey begun by George Lucas in the original 1977 “Star Wars” to its conclusion with a roller-coaster ride of a science-fiction adventure. Now available on Disney+, making the entire nine-movie series (plus two spinoffs) available to subscribers.

Music, family and the French underworld collide in “The Eddy” (2020, not rated, with subtitles), a limited series starring André Holland as a retired American musician who opens a jazz club in modern-day Paris. Damien Chazelle (Oscar-winning director of “La La Land”) co-produces and directs the first two episodes of the lavish, music-filled production. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.

“The Hustle“ (2019, PG-13), a reworking of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as con artists on the French Riviera who target men and go to war with each other in a comic battle of wiles. It streams on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The documentary “Spaceship Earth” (2020) chronicles the story of the eight volunteers who spent two years isolated inside Biosphere 2, a giant replica of Earth’s ecosystem, in 1991. On Cable On Demand, VOD and Hulu.

Animated comedy “Solar Opposites” (2020, not rated) follows a family of aliens who take refuge in suburban America. Eight episodes on Hulu.

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (2020, not rated), the latest comedy special from stand-up comedy legend, is on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Vin Diesel plays a soldier brought back from the dead in the comic-book action thriller “Bloodshot“ (2020, PG-13).

Available direct to VOD is “A Good Woman is Hard to Find” (2019, not rated), a crime thriller from Northern Ireland starring Sarah Bolger as a single mom battling a gangster who invades her home.

Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return in the second season of “Dead to Me” (TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright star in “The Goldfinch” (2019, R), an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel.

HBO Now

The documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” (2020, TV-14), produced by Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, looks at the life and career of the legendary actress.

Other streams

Debi Mazar plays Hollywood movie star Ava Gardner in “Arde Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn” (Spain, with subtitles), a limited series set in 1961 Spain. Two episodes on MHZ with new episodes each Tuesday.

“Beanpole” (Russia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), the award-winning drama set in the ruins of postwar Leningrad, makes its streaming debut on MUBI, a curated service for cinephiles that offers 30-day streams of a new film every day.

Criterion Channel presents the recently rediscovered and restored “Cane River” (1982, not rated), a love story set in the Mississippi Delta produced with an entirely African American cast and crew.

The fifth season of the high-finance drama “Billions” (TV-MA) is now streaming, with new episodes arriving Sundays on all Showtime platforms.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Bloodshot,” “Gretel & Hansel,” “I Still Believe,” “Arkansas.”