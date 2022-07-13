Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Tom Holland returns in what may be his final appearance as the superpowered Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021, PG-13), a lively, spirited superhero adventure that brings two previous incarnations of the webslinger to help our newly unmasked hero deal with villains from all over the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch appears as Doctor Strange and Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei co-star. (Starz and for a limited time on Prime Video) (Read our review here.)

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (2022, PG-13), the feature-length spinoff of the hit animated comedy, finds the Belcher family struggling to keep their restaurant running when a sinkhole appears in front of their entrance, while the kids get involved in a murder mystery involving their landlord (voiced by Kevin Kline). (Hulu and HBO Max) (Read our review here.)

Dakota Johnson stars as the unmarried Anne Elliot and Cosmo Jarvis is the man whose proposal she turned down eight years before in “Persuasion” (2022, PG). This new adaptation of the classic romantic drama tosses modern sensibilities and diverse casting into the Jane Austen novel. (Netflix)

“Uncharted” (2022, PG-13) stars Mark Wahlberg as a veteran treasure hunter who recruits a street-smart thief (Tom Holland) to help him find a fortune in gold lost 500 years ago. Antonio Banderas co-stars in this globe-trotting adventure as a ruthless rival. (Netflix) (Read the review here.)

John Cho stars as a single father diagnosed with a terminal disease and Mia Isaac as his teenage daughter in the road movie dramedy “Don’t Make Me Go” (2022, R). (Amazon Prime)

Advertising

Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people “rehearse” upcoming events with his own, offbeat simulations in “The Rehearsal: Season 1” (TV-14), a mix of reality TV and comedy. New episodes on Fridays. (HBO Max)

“Resident Evil: Season 1” (TV-MA), the first live-action series based on the video game franchise about an outbreak that turns its victims into infected zombies, stars Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska. (Netflix)

Netflix

“How to Change Your Mind” (TV-MA) looks as how modern science explores the potential of mind-altering substances (LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline) to help heal the brain.

Kid stuff: The animated action comedy “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1” (TV-Y7) features the voice of Jack Black.

Hulu

Return to Staten Island for the fourth season of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (TV-MA). New episodes on Wednesdays.

Paramount+

The first responder nurses and pilots of “SkyMed: Season 1” (TV-14) fly to remote calls in the wilderness of Northern Canada.

Advertising

Other streams

Award-winning filmmaker Jacques Audiard directs “Paris, 13th District” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles), a playful romantic drama about four young people falling in and out of love in Paris. (AMC+)

The long-running British crime drama “Silent Witness” (TV-14) celebrates its 25th season with the return of Amanda Burton as Dr. Sam Ryan, the team’s original lead. (BritBox)

Free with ads (AVOD)

Rivals in an advertising firm start a text romance without realizing it in the romantic comedy “Love Accidentally” (2022, TV-14). (Amazon Freevee)