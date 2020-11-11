Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Screen legend Sophia Loren stars in her first feature in a decade as a Holocaust survivor who takes in an orphaned immigrant (Ibrahima Gueye) in “The Life Ahead” (Italy, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles). The touching drama of tough love across generations and cultures offers a vibrant portrait of life in an Italian neighborhood. (Netflix)

The documentary “I Am Greta” (2020, not rated) profiles Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist whose high school strike for the climate evolved into a global movement. (Hulu)

A talented high school kid (Otto Farrant) is drafted into becoming a secret agent in “Alex Rider,” a young-adult spy series that sends the junior James Bond to a mysterious academy for the problem children of the world’s elite. (Amazon Prime and IMDb TV)

The limited series “A Teacher” (TV-MA) follows a reckless high school teacher (Kate Mara) whose flirtation with a handsome student (Seattle’s Nick Robinson) spirals into something far beyond inappropriate. The first three episodes are available; new episodes Monday nights. (FX on Hulu)

Filmed over the course of five years, the documentary “Transhood” (2020, TV-14) follows the lives of four young people and their families as they navigate growing up transgender in Kansas City. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-age fathers in arrested adolescence.

Premium VOD: “Come Away” (2020, PG), with David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie, re-imagines the heroes of “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland” as siblings who create their own fantasy worlds.

Netflix

The Sundance award-winning “Fruitvale Station“ (2013, R) dramatizes the true story of an unarmed young black man (Michael B. Jordan) killed by transit officers in Oakland.

The four-part docudrama series “The Liberator” (not rated) uses animation to chronicle one of the bloodiest battles in World War II.

Arriving Sunday is the fourth season of “The Crown” (TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

“James May: Oh Cook: Season 1” (not rated) is a cooking show for people who don’t think they can cook.

Hulu

The new foodie series “Eater’s Guide to the World: Season 1” (not rated) includes a tour of Seattle restaurants.

Streaming TV: New seasons of the ABC dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” (TV-14) and

“Station 19” (TV-14) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

Hulu and Peacock

Episodes of the new seasons of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (TV-14) and Dick Wolf’s interconnected shows “Chicago Fire” (TV-14), “Chicago P.D.” (TV-14) and “Chicago Med” (TV-14) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Ambitious young traders compete for permanent positions in a major financial firm in London in “Industry: Season 1” (TV-14). New episodes arrive Monday nights. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly are astronauts in training in the comedy “Moonbase 8: Season 1” (TV-14). (Showtime Anytime)

The nonfiction series “Becoming You: Season 1” (2020, TV-G) explores how the first 2,000 days of life shapes a child’s development. (Apple TV+)